Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,432 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

            

CASE#:25A4010372

TROOPER: Trooper Nally                          

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025 2035 hours

LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Jared Anderson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 7

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a child outside in the cold on the side of the road. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the child had been left at home alone and wandered outside. Investigation revealed that the child had been left alone for an extended period of time. Anderson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/19/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more