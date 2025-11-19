St. Johnsbury Barracks / Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A4010372
TROOPER: Trooper Nally
STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025 2035 hours
LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Jared Anderson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 7
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a child outside in the cold on the side of the road. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the child had been left at home alone and wandered outside. Investigation revealed that the child had been left alone for an extended period of time. Anderson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/19/2025 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.