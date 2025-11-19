St. Johnsbury Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A4010372

TROOPER: Trooper Nally

STATION: VSP-Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025 2035 hours

LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Jared Anderson

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 7

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Saint Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a child outside in the cold on the side of the road. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that the child had been left at home alone and wandered outside. Investigation revealed that the child had been left alone for an extended period of time. Anderson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Saint Johnsbury State Police Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/19/2025 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111