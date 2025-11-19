Traffic Alert - 91 SB MM66, Hartland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 Southbound MM 66 in Hartland is currently down to one lane in the area of the bridge due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least one or more hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you