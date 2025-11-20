Organic Feed Market to Reach USD $13.17 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Organic Feed Market?

The scale of the organic feed market has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market, which stood at $8.97 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $9.61 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include increased consumers' preference for organic goods, matters of health and environment, government assistance and certification initiatives, and rising awareness about antibiotic and chemical residues as well as the expansion of organic farming.

The size of the organic feed market is predicted to show substantial growth in the upcoming years, ultimately rising to ""$13.17 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors contributing to the projected growth during this period include the widespread adoption of organic authentication, the proliferation of organic aquaculture procedures, the increasing popularity of e-commerce for organic products, and initiatives for corporate sustainability. Key trends for the forecast period are investments in organic supply chains, the incorporation of technology in organic feed production, partnerships within the organic supply chain, advancements in organic feed blends, as well as the preference for non-GMO and clean label standards.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Organic Feed Global Market Growth?

The growth of the organic feed market is anticipated to be propelled by the uptake of organic farming methods by farmers. Organic farming can be described as farming methods that rely on ecologically-based pest management and biological fertilizers, predominantly derived from plant and animal waste. Farmers are using more organic feed to ensure their livestock receive safe, nutritious food while being raised organically. For instance, an article from the European Commission, an executive body of the European Union based in Belgium, highlighted in January 2023 that the farmland used for organic farming in the EU has expanded by over 50% with an annual growth of around 5.7%. Hence, the adoption of organic farming methods by farmers will fuel the expansion of the organic feed market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Organic Feed Market?

Major players in the Organic Feed Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Purina Mills LLC

• Scratch and Peck Feeds

• K-Much Feed Industry Co. Ltd.

• Hi Peak Feeds Ltd.

• BernAqua

• Country Heritage Feeds

• SunOpta Inc.

• Ranch-Way Inc.

• Aller Aqua A/S

• B&W Feeds Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Organic Feed Industry?

Key players in the organic feed market are honing in on the creation of novel feed components like chromium propionate for livestock and poultry diets to maintain a competitive advantage. Chromium propionate is a vital trace mineral chromium made up of propionate, a form of organic acid used in livestock feed. For example, in February 2024, Kemin Industries, a US-based enterprise specializing in health and nutritional solutions, gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of chromium in the growth diets of turkeys. KemTRACE Chromium, manufactured by Kemin Industries, is the only FDA-reviewed chromium propionate source in the animal health and nutrition market, an approval garnered after significant research. The approved substance, a highly bioavailable and organic form of chromium, is cleared for use in diets of immature turkeys, broiler chickens, swine, cattle, and horses. It's noted that the application of KemTRACE Chromium from Kemin has already benefitted millions of animals globally.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Organic Feed Market Report?

The organic feedmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds, Other Types

2) By Additives: Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Pre & Probiotics, Flavors and Sweeteners, Other Additives

3) By Form: Pellets, Crumbles, Other Forms

4) By Livestock: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Other Livestock

Subsegments:

1) By Cereals And Grains: Wheat, Corn, Barley, Oats, Sorghum, Rice, Millet, Rye

2) By Oilseeds: Soybeans, Sunflower Seeds, Canola, Flaxseed, Sesame Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds

3) By Other Types: Legumes, Fruits And Vegetables, Miscellaneous Organic Feed Ingredients

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Organic Feed Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for organic feed. The Organic Feed Global Market Report 2025 projects growth in this region. Covered in the report are regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

