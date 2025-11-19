Indian citizen wanted for murder arrested at the Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a citizen of India who is wanted by law enforcement in India for murder.

The Peace Bridge border crossing from Buffalo, New York to Fort Erie, Ontario.

CBP officers, on Nov. 16, arrested Vishat Kumar, a 22-year-old Indian citizen, after he was denied entry into Canada. Kumar, who illegally entered the U.S. in 2024 and failed to attend an asylum interview, was found to be concealing his identity during a secondary inspection. Biometric technology confirmed his true identity, showing he had used a false name and date of birth. Further investigation revealed Kumar was wanted in India for murder, as indicated by an Interpol Red Notice.

“The apprehension of this individual demonstrates the critical role our officers play in safeguarding our nation and working collaboratively with international partners to uphold justice,” said Acting Area Port Director Sharon Swiatek. “This arrest highlights our commitment to ensuring that those who attempt to evade accountability for serious crimes are identified and brought to justice. I commend our officers for their vigilance and dedication to the mission.”

Kumar was processed by CBP officers and turned over to officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE/ERO). Kumar is currently detained at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York awaiting removal proceedings from the United States.

