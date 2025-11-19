Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend fugitive sought for sexual battery

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Eagle Pass Port of Entry officers detained one male wanted for an alleged sexual offense against a woman; sexual battery.

“CBP recognizes the significance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “We give these types of cases our utmost attention, hoping to give the victim and their family comfort, knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Nov. 16, when CBP officers at the Camino Real Bridge referred Francisco Javier Balderas Gonzalez, a 51-year-old Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual battery issued by Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Arapaho, Oklahoma. Balderas Gonzalez was turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

