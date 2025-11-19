CBP officers seize 530 kilograms of cocaine in vessel from Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the San Juan Field Office seized 530 kilograms (1,168 pounds) of cocaine during three interdictions aboard a cargo vessel arriving from the Dominican Republic in Nov. 11. The narcotics, with an estimated street value exceeding $10 million, were concealed in modified chassis compartments and duffel bags hidden within palletized cargo.

The seizures occurred aboard the M/V Lyktos, which arrived in San Juan from Santo Domingo. Upon the vessel’s arrival, CBP Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team officers conducted a routine integrity assessment. During container inspections, officers identified irregularities in several chassis, prompting further investigation.

“These interdictions demonstrate the vigilance, expertise, and professionalism of our CBP officers,” said Roberto Vaquero, director of field operations for the San Juan Field Office. “Smugglers continuously adapt their methods, but our teams remain steadfast. Using advanced technology, canine partners, and officer expertise, we are stopping dangerous drugs at our Caribbean border before they reach our communities.”

CBP officers employed a layered enforcement strategy, combining intelligence, detection technology, highly trained K-9 teams, and other capabilities to counter increasingly sophisticated smuggling techniques used by transnational criminal organizations.

The narcotics were seized by CBP, and Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the contraband for further investigation.

CBP’s mission at ports of entry includes enforcing broad law enforcement authorities to screen foreign visitors, returning U.S. citizens, and imported cargo at more than 300 land, air, and seaports across the country.