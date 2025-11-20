Coneksion Powers Carrier Connectivity for Ship Angel Customers

Coneksion embeds turnkey carrier connectivity into Ship Angel, giving shippers unified access to major ocean carriers and end-to-end booking, tracking, and VGM.

Our technology is built to simplify global data exchange in logistics. Partnering with Ship Angel demonstrates how our solutions can accelerate innovation and create value for shippers and BCOs alike.” — Jaakko Elovaara (CEO, Coneksion)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain, has partnered with Ship Angel, the innovative platform that simplifies freight management for shippers and BCOs. Through the partnership, Coneksion’s carrier connectivity service is integrated into the Ship Angel platform, enabling Ship Angel to offer its customers a unified, all-in-one interface to the world’s leading ocean carriers.

Ship Angel empowers shippers and BCOs with greater visibility and control over their freight by combining shipment management tools with real-time analytics and automation. With Coneksion’s technology embedded, Ship Angel now provides direct connectivity to carriers including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, COSCO, OOCL, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen Line, HMM, Yang Ming, ZIM, Wan Hai Lines, and PIL, as well as additional carriers already available through Coneksion’s Common Carrier Layer (CCL).

The integration supports critical workflows such as booking requests, booking confirmations, shipping instructions, verified gross mass (VGM) submissions, bills of lading, track & trace events, and acknowledgements (where available). This capability allows Ship Angel customers to exchange mission-critical shipment data with their carriers through a single interface, reducing complexity and eliminating the need for multiple integrations.



About Ship Angel

Ship Angel is a New York-based, AI-native SaaS company serving the global beneficial-cargo-owner (BCO) shipping community. Its modular logistics operating system unifies rate management, bookings, freight audit, purchase-order orchestration, and an agentic AI layer into one seamless platform. Founded to revolutionize freight technology exclusively for shippers, Ship Angel empowers logistics teams with speed, transparency, and cost-saving automation.

For more information, please visit www.shipangel.com

About Coneksion®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and our proprietary iPaaS, our solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

We help shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

