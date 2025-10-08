Coneksion Becomes Timbereye’s Technology Partner to Enhance Carrier Connectivity

To expand its digital integration with leading ocean carriers, Timbereye has chosen Coneksion’s RAPIDS Data Connectivity service.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain, has entered into a cooperation with Timbereye, a platform specialized in logistics for the timber and forest products industry. The cooperation is intended to enhance Timbereye’s carrier connectivity by enabling seamless data flows between its system and global ocean carriers, extending the platform’s functionality and improving the customer experience.

To expand its digital integration with leading ocean carriers, Timbereye has chosen Coneksion’s RAPIDS Data Connectivity service. The planned integration will cover critical message workflows such as booking requests, booking confirmations, shipping instructions, verified gross mass (VGM) submissions, and acknowledgments. Connectivity will extend to the top global carriers, including MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, COSCO, OOCL, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen Line, HMM, Yang Ming, ZIM, Wan Hai Lines, and PIL, along with additional carriers already supported through Coneksion’s Common Carrier Layer (CCL).

By relying on Coneksion, Timbereye will enhance its platform without the need to build or maintain complex EDI or API integrations in-house. Instead, connectivity with carriers will be established through Coneksion’s CCL, which enables seamless API-based data exchange. This approach will reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy, and allow Timbereye to deliver faster, more transparent collaboration with carriers. For Timbereye’s customers, the result will be greater efficiency in managing shipments, stronger visibility across the supply chain, and a more reliable logistics process tailored to the specific needs of the timber industry.

"Timbereye uses AI to build raw material supply chains - orchestrating sourcing, transport, ocean logistics and international sales with world class technology. As both the beneficial cargo owner and the NVOCC - automating ocean workflows is a critical part of our business. This partnership with Coneksion will enable us to programmatically run complex documentation flows, improve customer visibility, reduce costs, and increase the efficiency of our global supply chains,” said Scott Gregg, Founder and CEO at Timbereye.

"Our mission is to simplify data exchange across the supply chain, and this cooperation is a great example of how modern AI-driven connectivity solutions can enable reliable, seamless communication with ocean carriers — a capability that is critical for the industries Timbereye serves," said Geesche Laksola, CPO at Coneksion.

About Timbereye

Timbereye is a logistics technology platform designed for the timber and forest products sector. By digitizing workflows and centralizing shipment management, Timbereye helps customers improve visibility, reduce costs, and increase the efficiency of their global supply chains.

For more information, please visit www.timbereye.com

About coneksion®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and our proprietary iPaaS, our solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

We help shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

