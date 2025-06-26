Coneksion Expands Hapag-Lloyd Integration with Commercial Vessel Schedules API

Coneksion® now provides seamless access to Hapag-Lloyd's commercial schedules through a DCSA-compliant API.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful cooperation around customer booking execution and integration with Hapag-Lloyd’s DCSA Track & Trace interface, we’re excited to announce the next significant step in our collaboration – coneksion's API for Hapag-Lloyd’s vessel schedules.

Coneksion® now provides seamless access to Hapag-Lloyd's commercial schedules through a DCSA-compliant API, enabling both existing and future customers to integrate real-time sailing information directly into their backend systems, without the need for custom development or in-house API management.

The Hapag Lloyd commercial schedules API offers not only port-to-port real time schedules, but also all inland locations available for pre- and on-carriage.

This new capability complements the previously launched DCSA Track & Trace interface, allowing customers of coneksion to benefit from both container tracking and up-to-date vessel scheduling information via a single integration layer.

A special thank you goes to Dennis Auber and the Hapag-Lloyd API team for their collaboration and support throughout this process, as well as to the Coneksion RAPIDS team for delivering this expansion smoothly and efficiently.

“Working with the Coneksion team has been marked by strong technical expertise and a clear understanding of modern data integration requirements. With the successful connection of our Commercial Schedules API, we’re jointly delivering a solution that provides real-time sailing schedule data based on the DCSA standard – a key building block for digital transparency and efficiency across the global supply chain.”— Dennis Auber, Senior Manager Digital Transformation, Hapag-Lloyd.



More information about Coneksion’s RAPIDS Ocean data connectivity solutions:

Coneksion® RAPIDS Ocean Booking Data Connectivity

Coneksion® RAPIDS Ocean Track & Trace Data Connectivity

Coneksion® Partner Network and Ecosystem



ABOUT HAPAG-LLOYD

With a fleet of 308 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.4 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 135 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

For more information, please visit www.hapag-lloyd.com



ABOUT CONEKSION®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Coneksion® enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified and modern platform for API and EDI transactions in the global logistics and supply chain domain. Our solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service.

We enable quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. Integrating with carriers, logistics services providers, ecosystems, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, coneksion® provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100 percent accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.