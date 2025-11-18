Lee, Heinrich, Back DOE Proposal Requiring FERC Action on Large-Load Grid Connections

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ranking Member of the Committee, issued a bipartisan letter supporting the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) taking up the issue of how to better manage the interconnection of new energy resources and large load centers. Secretary Chris Wright recently proposed a rule under Section 403 of the Department of Energy Organization Act, directing the FERC to initiate rule making on the interconnection of large loads, which aims to improve grid reliability and lower costs. FERC must now determine how it will address the proposal and, ultimately, improve the reliability of the electrical grid while meeting new challenges.

“We are excited to work with FERC on the large load interconnection proposal submitted by Secretary Wright,” said Chairman Lee. “Addressing this issue will be key to ensuring American energy dominance as well as enabling advancements in AI and the onshoring of key manufacturing industries. As FERC undertakes this proceeding, I encourage them to keep customer affordability at the forefront of the issue. FERC must also ensure that state authorities in electricity transmission and demand side interconnection are respected.”

“We’re facing an energy affordability crisis right now – we need more energy on our grid to meet our increasing demand and lower costs for working families,” said Ranking Member Heinrich. “FERC considering a rule that aims to improve large-load and new generation interconnections is a step in the right direction. We need to improve transmission planning and ensure that costs are allocated fairly so that households aren’t left covering the increased demand from large new energy users. I look forward to working with Chair Lee on all these issues to ensure that we shore up American made energy and costs come down for consumers.”

The letter comes as the electricity demand has reached levels not seen in a decade. Electricity prices are rising faster than inflation. The senators’ letter emphasizes that affordability must remain a top priority and that new industrial load growth must be managed in a manner that does not impose undue costs on American families.

The Chairman and Ranking Member stand ready to support the Commission in its efforts to improve our nation’s grid infrastructure, ensuring it has the necessary resources to meet today's challenges and those of the future.

