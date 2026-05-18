Heinrich Statement on Senate Confirmation of Steve Pearce as Director of the Bureau of Land Management
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR), released the following statement in response to the Senate’s confirmation of former Congressman Steve Pearce to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM):
“I’ve strongly disagreed with Congressman Pearce’s past opposition to national monument designations and support for public land sell-offs, and that is why I voted against his nomination to lead BLM. Now that the Senate has confirmed him, however, I will hold him accountable for following the rule of law, protecting our public lands, and honoring his confirmation hearing commitments. I also look forward to working with Pearce on efforts to omit orphan wells — a place we agree should be a priority for BLM.”
In February, Heinrich secured key commitments from Congressman Pearce during his confirmation hearing before ENR. However, in March, Heinrich ultimately voted against advancing Congressman Pearce’s nomination to lead BLM, citing his past record. During his time in Congress, Pearce pushed to sell off public lands, opposed the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument designation in New Mexico, advocated for downsizing national monuments, and pushed to privatize public lands for corporate interests instead of maintaining them for public use and recreation.
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