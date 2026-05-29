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Heinrich Releases New Fact Sheet Outlining Lower Costs for Electric Vehicle Users Amid Trump’s Volatile Gas Prices

WASHINGTONToday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released a new fact sheet that details how much families save with electric vehicles (EVs) as gas prices skyrocket because of President Trump’s war in Iran.  

According to his fact sheet, families with EVs save $1,300 a year in fuel costs 

Electric vehicles aren’t impacted by volatile oil and gas markets. If President Trump is serious about working to lower Americans’ costs, he needs to work to find solutions that bring costs down and invest in American-made energy solutions that are reliable and help keep families safe,” said Heinrich 

 

President Trump’s war with Iran, which has resulted in the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, has caused gas prices to reach their highest level in four years. The national average for gas is $4.52. On average, American households have paid an additional $340 more in gas prices. The May consumer index dropped for the third consecutive month, falling to 44.2 and landing below the previous record low of 49.8 set in April, in large part due to high prices at the pump. 

Read the fact sheet here 

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Heinrich Releases New Fact Sheet Outlining Lower Costs for Electric Vehicle Users Amid Trump’s Volatile Gas Prices

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