Chairman Lee Applauds Senate Confirmation of ENR Nominees

WASHINGTON – Today, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, released a statement after the Senate confirmed an additional 49 of President Trump’s nominees this week, three of which came out of the ENR Committee. Under Lee’s leadership, the Committee has voted to advance 25 of Trump’s nominees, all of whom have been confirmed by the Senate.

“Despite unprecedented obstruction from Senate Democrats, Republicans have worked tirelessly to get President Trump’s team in place and the country moving in the right direction,” said Chairman Lee. “Each of these nominees brings a wealth of experience, and they will play an important role in carrying out President Trump’s agenda to unleash American energy dominance.”

The confirmed nominees today include:

Stevan Pearce, of New Mexico, to be Director of the Bureau of Land Management.

Kyle Haustveit, of North Dakota, to be Under Secretary of Energy.

David LaCerte, of Louisiana, to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2031. (Reappointment)