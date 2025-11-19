Council Approves $7.75 Million Public Service Support Package to Support Montgomery County Residents

MARYLAND, November 19 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

From the Office of Council President Kate Stewart

Special appropriation will support federal workers, nonprofits, businesses and others impacted by the recent federal government shutdown

The Montgomery County Council held a public hearing and voted to approve the $7.75 million Public Service Support Resolution today to provide assistance for residents and nonprofit organizations impacted by the recent federal government shutdown and federal administration policies. This appropriations package was introduced by the full Council on Nov. 4.

“As the federal government reopens following the longest shutdown in U.S. history, we continue to experience a heightened phase of community need and we are united in service and support for our residents,” Council President Kate Stewart said. “Reopening the federal government is just the first step for countless federal workers who have depleted their savings accounts and turned to Montgomery County’s social safety net services to make ends meet for their families.

“Even before the shutdown our residents and families were feeling the impacts of the cruel and capricious policies of the federal administration, and the need for social safety net programs are ever increasing. Montgomery County will continue to do all we can to meet the need of our residents regardless of what’s going on in Washington.”

The special appropriation allocates funding to assist residents and nonprofits impacted by the federal government shutdown and harmful policies of the Trump Administration while also continuing investment in economic development. The five key funding areas include: food assistance, community partner support, housing assistance, human rights protections and economic development.

The funding package allocates $3.5 million in food assistance to the Office of Food Systems Resilience to provide food for children and families; $2.25 million for Montgomery County nonprofit partners, including $1.5 million to create a grant program for nonprofits to offset cancelled or delayed federal funds and $750,000 to create a grant program for nonprofit capacity building and technical assistance. Additionally, $1 million is appropriated to the Department of Health and Human Services for short-term housing support; $500,000 to the MoCo Pride Center to provide services to LGBTQ+ residents; and $500,000 to the Economic Development Fund’s MOVE grants for business development, expansion and relocation.

The County Executive must submit a report to the Council within 45 days of approval detailing the implementation of each allocated item and a breakdown of how funds have been disbursed. The Executive must then submit progress reports every 90 days after the first report is submitted until all funds are disbursed.

View additional details in the staff report.

# # #