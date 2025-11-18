MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, 18 November 2025

Singapore welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 which endorsed United States (US) President Donald Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

This is a significant step forward towards a lasting peace in Gaza. It is critical that the current ceasefire be maintained by all parties, and to allow for the swift and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Singapore will contribute to international efforts for the reconstruction of Gaza upon a permanent ceasefire being secured.

Singapore also welcomes the US’ proposal to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence. We support the right of the Palestinians to self-determination and their own state as part of a negotiated two-State solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.