Working Visit by Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 20 to 22 November 2025

Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on a Working Visit to Singapore from 20 to 22 November 2025. Prime Minister Mitsotakis called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and met with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong today.

During Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ call on President Tharman, both sides reaffirmed the warm and growing ties between Singapore and Greece. They discussed issues relating to economic reform and jobs, trade and investment, renewable energy, and regional and global developments.

During Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ meeting with Prime Minister Wong, both Leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas such as maritime, trade, and food security. They also had a wide-ranging discussion on digitalisation and the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the government sector, the green transition, and international trade. As fellow maritime nations, they reaffirmed Singapore and Greece’s shared commitment to promote free trade, strengthen multilateral cooperation and uphold international law.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis will also be visiting the Ministry of Digital Development and Information for a briefing and exchange of views on public sector digital transformation and the respective national AI strategies of both countries on 21 November 2025.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis is accompanied by Hellenic Republic Minister of Digital Governance & AI Dimitris Papastergiou and Minister of State, Coordination of Government Policies Akis Skertsos.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 NOVEMBER 2025