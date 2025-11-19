Official Visit of Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov, 18 to 20 November 2025
Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbekistan Oliy Majlis (Parliament) Nuriddin Ismoilov is visiting Singapore at the invitation of Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.
Earlier today, Speaker Ismoilov called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana. The two leaders affirmed the warm Singapore-Uzbekistan relations, as well as the growing bilateral partnership following the exchange of State Visits between then President Halimah Yacob and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2023. President Tharman and Speaker Ismoilov discussed issues relating to governance, trade and air connectivity, culture, education and capacity building.
Speaker Seah met and hosted Speaker Ismoilov to lunch on 19 November 2025. During their discussions, both Speakers agreed to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and cooperation between Singapore and Uzbekistan. Speaker Ismoilov also visited the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau to learn more about Singapore’s anti-corruption efforts.
Speaker Ismoilov is accompanied by legislators and officials from the Uzbekistan Oliy Majlis.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
19 NOVEMBER 2025
