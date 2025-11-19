Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Brussels, Belgium, for the 4th EU – Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Brussels, Belgium, from 20 to 21 November 2025 to attend the 4th European Union (EU) – Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (IPMF) at the invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President (HR/VP) of the European Commission Kaja Kallas. The 4th IPMF will bring together Foreign Ministers and other high-level representatives from the EU and the Indo-Pacific region to discuss how both regions can effectively address shared global challenges and enhance cooperation.

Minister Balakrishnan will also attend the EU-ASEAN Ministerial Lunch at the Foreign Affairs Council on 20 November 2025, which will be chaired by HR/VP Kallas. At the lunch, EU and ASEAN Foreign Ministers will discuss how the two regions can deepen cooperation, in the lead up to the 50th anniversary of EU-ASEAN dialogue relations in 2027.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

