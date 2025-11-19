Bosphorus by Ayse Kubilay Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Bosphorus by Ayse Kubilay

Ayse Kubilay's Bosphorus Residential Project Earns Prestigious Silver A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Bosphorus, a residential project by Ayse Kubilay , as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Bosphorus within the interior design field, positioning it as a notable example of excellence and innovation.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate relevance to current industry trends and needs. Bosphorus aligns with contemporary interior design standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders through its innovative approach. This recognition underscores the project's importance not only to the designer but also to the broader interior design community and potential clients.Bosphorus stands out in the market for its meticulous design, prioritizing flow and accessibility while offering stunning views from every angle. The project strikes a balance between luxury and moderation, utilizing innovative materials such as marble, glass, and sustainable woods to enhance transparency and connection with the outdoors. The interior spaces are carefully crafted to create a luxurious environment of quality and comfort, emphasizing functionality and user-centric design.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivator for Ayse Kubilay and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in interior design, fostering growth and creativity within the field. The award highlights the potential for Bosphorus to influence industry standards and inspire other designers to push boundaries and embrace innovative approaches.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ayse KubilayArchitect Ayse Kubilay brings an integrative approach to her designs, combining architecture, interior design, product design, and experience design with over 20 years of expertise. Specializing in national and international hotel chains, restaurants, and residential projects, Kubilay aims to analyze innovations, the dynamics of time, and changes in lifestyles, reflecting these notions in her work. By blending contemporary architecture and lifestyles with the project's location, cultural values, and new materials, she develops fresh perspectives. Kubilay, based in Turkey, also focuses on cost control for clients, producing suitable and functional solutions for architectural and technical details.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-design-contest.com

