Flux Quadras by Albert Lai and Jayson De Castro Wins Silver in A' Watch Design Awards

Flux Quadras

Innovative Wristwatch Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury Panel

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of watch design, has announced Flux Quadras by Albert Lai and Jayson De Castro as a Silver Winner in the Watch Design category. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the designers and underscores the innovative features and exceptional craftsmanship of the Flux Quadras wristwatch.The Silver A' Watch Design Award serves as a testament to Flux Quadras' relevance and impact within the watch industry. By incorporating cutting-edge materials, ergonomic design, and a first-of-its-kind tool-less bracelet adjustment system, Flux Quadras addresses the evolving needs and preferences of modern watch enthusiasts. This recognition validates the design's alignment with industry trends and its potential to shape future watch design standards.Flux Quadras stands out with its layered case and seamless bracelet, creating a striking floating effect that ensures both comfort and visual continuity. The multi-layered dial features floating markers and a patterned backdrop, enhancing depth and legibility. Crafted from premium 904L stainless steel and sapphire crystal, the watch houses a custom Swiss-made La Joux Perret G101 movement. The patent-pending Nano-Adjust clasp allows for tool-less, passive size adjustment, providing unparalleled wearing comfort.Winning the Silver A' Watch Design Award serves as a catalyst for Flux Watches to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues in watch design. This recognition not only validates the brand's design philosophy but also inspires the team to further innovate and create timepieces that combine functionality, aesthetics, and user-centric features. The award acts as a motivating force, driving the brand to maintain its commitment to excellence and delivering exceptional value to watch enthusiasts worldwide.Flux Quadras was designed by Albert Lai, the co-founder of Flux Watches, who brings expertise in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and pain management, and Jayson De Castro, a renowned watch designer. Their collaboration reflects a cross-disciplinary approach that integrates healthcare, design, and global business operations.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Flux Quadras at:About Albert Lai and Jayson De CastroAlbert Lai is a physician and entrepreneur specializing in physical medicine, rehabilitation, and pain management. He co-founded Flux Watches with Jayson De Castro, focusing on functional design and product innovation in the watch industry. Lai's experience spans enterprise leadership, product development, and international manufacturing. Jayson De Castro, a celebrated watch designer, brings his expertise in creating visually stunning and technologically advanced timepieces. Together, they have created a brand that reflects their shared passion for pushing the boundaries of watch design.About Flux WatchesFlux Watches is an independent watchmaker that redefines time and inspires possibilities. By blending cutting-edge features, premium materials, and avant-garde design, Flux crafts timepieces that captivate and inspire. Each watch is a testament to precision, modernity, and the relentless pursuit of progress, making exceptional craftsmanship more accessible to those who dare to dream. Flux Watches aims to inspire individuals to embrace innovation and express their unique style through their timepieces.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the watch industry. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, watch industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from designers and brands worldwide. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating innovative designs that positively impact society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://watch-award.com

