Livia by Xianghan Wang, Jing Yao, and Rui Xi Wins Silver in A' Digital Product Design Award

Livia

Innovative AI Companion Recognized for Redefining Digital Emotional Support and Addressing Global Loneliness

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of digital product design, has announced Livia by Xianghan Wang, Jing Yao, and Rui Xi as the Silver Award winner in the Digital Product Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Livia's innovative approach to addressing global loneliness and enhancing emotional well-being through AI-driven companionship.Livia's Silver A' Digital Product Design Award is particularly relevant in today's world, where nearly one in four people worldwide experience loneliness. By offering a personalized, always-accessible companion that uses memory systems and mood tracking to build meaningful connections, Livia provides a judgment-free space for users to process emotions and feel understood. This recognition underscores the importance of designing digital products that prioritize user well-being and foster genuine emotional support.Livia stands out in the market by combining advanced AI technologies, such as natural language processing, memory systems, and emotion recognition algorithms, with an intuitive user interface. The design process incorporated iterative testing and user feedback to create a lifelike companion that remembers user experiences, initiates conversations, and evolves over time. Integrated AR functionality and seamless multi-device integration further enhance the immersive and accessible user experience.The Silver A' Digital Product Design Award serves as a testament to the potential of Livia to inspire future designs and influence industry standards in the realm of AI-driven emotional support. This recognition motivates the Livia team to continue pushing the boundaries of digital companionship, leveraging technology to foster meaningful connections and enhance user well-being.Livia was designed by Xianghan Wang, an award-winning XR/Motion Designer at Apple known for crafting immersive experiences; Jing Yao, a product designer focused on transforming healthcare experiences through intuitive, user-centered design; and Rui Xi, a product creator and serial entrepreneur passionate about emotionally resonant AI.Interested parties may learn more about Livia and its award-winning design at:About Xianghan Wang, Jing Yao, and Rui XiXianghan Wang, Jing Yao, and Rui Xi are a team of innovative designers and entrepreneurs based in the United States. With diverse backgrounds spanning XR/motion design, healthcare product design, and AI-driven consumer products, they collaborate to create emotionally resonant digital experiences that address real-world challenges and enhance user well-being.About LiviaLivia is a technology brand dedicated to enhancing mental well-being through empathetic digital solutions. By combining AI, AR, and user-centric design, Livia redefines digital companionship, addressing loneliness and fostering meaningful emotional connections.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable digital product designs that demonstrate excellence in user interface innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, and technological advancement. Recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, acknowledging their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Digital Product Design Award is a prestigious international competition that showcases exceptional digital product designs from visionary designers, innovative agencies, and forward-thinking companies. By participating, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their creativity and design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.