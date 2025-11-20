Pentaleap Releases H2 2025 Sponsored Products Benchmarks Report

Pentaleap H2 2025 Sponsored Products Benchmarks Report

Sponsored Product Coverage Up 7% as Many Retailers Shift Toward Dynamic Layouts

A growing number of major U.S. retailers are placing ads dynamically or using a Fluid strategy, harmonizing ads and organic to maximize both relevance and performance.” — Andreas Reiffen, CEO and Co-Founder, Pentaleap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentaleap , Inc., a leading retail media technology provider, today announced the release of its H2 2025 Sponsored Product Benchmarks Report , revealing how the world’s largest retail media networks (RMNs) are moving toward more fluid , relevance-driven sponsored products strategies. Based on retailer and advertiser data from Q2 2025 through Q3 2025, with year-over-year comparisons to Q2 2024–Q3 2024, the report tracks sponsored products, analyzing how inventory strategy, ad placement, and search visibility have evolved over the past year.“The biggest shift we’re seeing isn’t about who has the most coverage—it’s about how retailers are using it,” said Andreas Reiffen, Co-founder and CEO, Pentaleap. “Many major U.S. retailers tracked in this report are adding inventory. But beyond simply adding more slots, a growing number are placing ads dynamically or using a Fluid strategy, harmonizing ads and organic to maximize both relevance and performance.”After reviewing the H2 2025 edition of this report, Kiri Masters, Retail Media Industry Analyst, Retail Media Breakfast Club and Drum and Forbes contributor shared her take: “The 300lb gorillas in the room -- Amazon and Walmart -- prove there is still so much headroom in onsite performance advertising for retailers. Separate reporting shows CPCs continue to climb on these properties, demonstrating that demand still outstrips supply from brand advertisers, even with near-total ad coverage.”𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗙𝗹𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗺:A growing number of retailers are adopting fluid ad grids, distributing sponsored products more evenly across results instead of locking them into fixed top slots. Retailers like The Home Depot, CVS, Staples and Macy's are leading this shift, testing how fluid layouts affect both visibility and shopper engagement.“Over the months Macy’s Media Network tested Pentaleap’s Fluid Grid, we found the following to be true consistently: our customers click more readily, convert at a much higher rate, and deliver materially better attributed sales and ROAS.” shared Michael Krans, VP, Retail Media, Macy’s, Inc. “As an RMN, we’ve also seen substantial increases to inventory, creating additional headroom to scale our sponsored products business.”𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗹𝘂𝗶𝗱 𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:Year-over-year, The Home Depot increased sponsored product coverage to 94%, a 20% bump from an already high base of 78%. This retailer has also expanded ad visibility across a broader range of search terms—especially two-keyword queries—reflecting its move toward dynamic, relevance-first placements.𝗔𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀’ 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁:Albertsons recorded headline coverage growth of 81% and a 30+ percentage-point increase in one-word query coverage, signaling a more sophisticated approach driven by tech innovation and new format testing.𝗔𝗺𝗮𝘇𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀—𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴:While Amazon and Walmart continue to lead in total volume and format breadth, the competitive story is now about how flexibly retailers deploy sponsored products, not simply how many.𝗞𝗲𝘆𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿:Across the board, retailers improved sponsored coverage on both short- and long-tail queries, supported by better ad serving and search algorithms.The H2 2025 Sponsored Product Benchmarks Report is available now for free download at https://www.pentaleap.com/reports/h2-2025-sponsored-products-benchmarks-report? 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗽Pentaleap is leading retail media towards an open, efficient ecosystem. Its modular retail media platform delivers stellar shopping experiences, makes advertisers happy, and drives hundreds of millions in revenue for world-class retail media networks like The Home Depot, Farmacia San Pablo, and CVS.Contacts: press@pentaleap.com

