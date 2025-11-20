The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Macadamia Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Expected to grow to $2.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Macadamia Market Through 2025?

The magnitude of the macadamia industry has experienced swift expansion in the previous years. It is projected to accelerate from $1.38 billion in 2024 to approximately $1.52 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors such as heightened consumer understanding, growing health-oriented preferences, global trade evolution, culinary fashions and uses, as well as the broadening of macadamia farming can explain the growth throughout the historic period.

In the upcoming years, a swift expansion is predicted for the macadamia market, with an expected value of $2.26 billion in 2029, as calculated by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The prospective growth during this period can be credited to factors like increasing disposable income, proliferation of retail networks, a transition to plant-based foods, pioneering product creation, responsible and ethical methodologies, and broadening of uses. The forecast period also exhibits major market trends such as introduction of new macadamia products, inclusion into healthy and premium snack segments, a growing focus on macadamia oil and culinary uses, innovative macadamia-infused food products, premiumization, and its status as a superfood.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Macadamia Market?

The rise in the intake of nuts and dried fruits is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the macadamia market. Edible plant-based commodities, such as seeds and fruits that have been dehydrated, make up nuts and dried fruits, providing a rich source of nutrients, flavors, and textures. These are often eaten as a wholesome snack or used in cooking. Macadamia nuts and dried fruits offer numerous health benefits, such as essential nutrients, heart health promotion, assistance in weight management, and a contribution to overall wellness. For example, as per the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Spain, it was reported in May 2023 that around 3.1 million metric tons of dried fruits were produced globally in the 2021/22 season, slightly growing the following season to exceed 3.1 million metric tons. Concurrently, global tree nut production hit nearly 5.3 million metric tons in the 2022/23 season. Hence, the escalating consumption of nuts and dried fruits is set to propel the macadamia market in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Macadamia Market?

Major players in the Macadamia Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Camellia PLC

• C. Brewer and Company Ltd.

• Golden Macadamias

• Castle & Cooke

• Buderim Ginger

• Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation

• Marquis Macadamias Ltd.

• Hawaiian Host Group

• Kenya Nut Company

• Marquis Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Macadamia Industry?

The macadamia market is currently experiencing a wave of popularity for organic-based product innovations. Major entities within this sector are concentrating on developing unique products to strengthen their market standing. For example, in February 2023, PlantBaby, an American food and beverage business, introduced the industry's first entirely organic and clean-label macadamia nut milk dubbed Mac Nut Kiki Milk. This product comes in a 32-oz. shelf-stable carton and is developed with organic whole foods and superfoods, putting more macadamia nuts into every serving than rival brands. In alignment with PlantBaby's other products, Mac Nut Kiki Milk is fully organic and void of typical allergens such as soy and gluten, seed oils, gums, refined sugars, and both artificial and natural flavors.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Macadamia Market

The macadamiamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

2) By Form: Raw, Processed, Oil

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Food Industry, Cosmetic And Personal Care

Subsegments:

1) By Organic: Raw Organic Macadamia Nuts, Roasted Organic Macadamia Nuts, Organic Macadamia Nut Oil

2) By Conventional: Raw Conventional Macadamia Nuts, Roasted Conventional Macadamia Nuts, Conventional Macadamia Nut Oil

Global Macadamia Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global macadamia market. It is however anticipated that the Asia-Pacific will register the most rapid growth in the coming years. The Macadamia Global Market Report 2025 incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

