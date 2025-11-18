MPD Investigating Deanwood Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening in the Deanwood neighborhood.

On Monday, November 17, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Sixth District officers and members of the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force were proactively patrolling in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, after concerns were raised at a community meeting on Sunday over the sound of gunfire in the area.

During the patrol, officers encountered a suspect armed with a firearm tucked in his waistband. When officers approached the suspect, he immediately fled, and officers chased the suspect on foot, issuing multiple loud commands for the suspect to stop.

An officer caught up with the suspect in the 1200 block of 47 Place, Northeast, and a brief struggle ensued. During the struggle, the officer again issued multiple loud commands for the suspect to show his hands. The suspect did not comply and reached toward his waistband, where the firearm was located. At that time, the officer discharged their service weapon, striking the suspect.

The officer immediately called for DC Fire and EMS to respond to the scene, and additional officers arrived and began providing lifesaving care. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the suspect was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old David Warren Childs, of Northeast, DC.

The involved members have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

CCN: 25175030

###