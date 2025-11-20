Lysine Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Lysine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for lysine has experienced robust growth lately. It is forecasted to rise from $8.58 billion in 2024 to $9.2 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth observed in the previous period can be credited to the expansion of the livestock feed industry, heightened meat consumption, development of animal husbandry practices, transition to high-protein diets, and global population increase.

The market for lysine is anticipated to undergo a remarkable surge in the forthcoming years, ballooning to ""$12.2 billion in 2029 with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This promising market development in the anticipated period is primarily driven by the heightened demand for animal protein, emphasis on livestock health and productivity, worldwide shifts in diet, and the rise in aquaculture practices. The period under forecast also showcases significant trends like advancement in the technology used in lysine formulations, emphasis on the quality and purity of lysine, incorporation of lysine in sustainable livestock farming methods, and how the market reacts to grain price instabilities.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Lysine Market?

The surge in meat intake is predicted to fuel the lysine market's expansion in the future. Meat intake pertains to the quantity of meat items ingested by individuals or populations as a component of their diet. Lysine enhancements in animal feed recipes provide optimal growth, fulfill lysine needs, fortify overall health and growth, and stimulate the production of premium quality meat. For example, as per the report issued by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a federal institution that supervises agriculture, food, and rural growth in the US, in April 2023, beef meat intake rose from 12,712 metric tons in 2021 to 12,803 metric tons in 2022. Pork meat intake ascended from 9,918 metric tons in 2021 to 9,959 metric tons in 2022. Moreover, chicken meat intake climbed from 17,164 metric tons in 2021 to 17,674 metric tons in 2022. Consequently, the rise in meat intake is steering the expansion of the lysine market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Lysine Market?

Major players in the Lysine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• CJ CheilJedang Corporation

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co. Ltd.

• Fufeng Group Limited

• COFCO Biochemical (AnHui) Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Changchun Dacheng Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Lysine Industry?

The rising trend of product innovation is prominently observed in the lysine market. Companies leading in the lysine industry are emphasizing on the creation of cutting-edge products such as Biolys to bolster their market presence. Biolys is a superior and trustworthy lysine source that provides unparalleled accuracy in adjusting amino acids. For example, in May 2023, Biolys was introduced by Evonik Industries AG, a speciality chemicals firm based in Germany. Biolys fulfils the need for the vital amino acid L-lysine because it has a higher ratio of L-lysine in comparison to similar products. Thanks to its remarkable handling and processing attributes, Biolys is a granulate with high mass density and free flow. It is accessible biologically to all animals as it is produced without the use of any animal derivatives. Moreover, the product also contains other key amino acids and phosphorus.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Lysine Market Growth

The lysinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Lysine Hydrochloride, Lysine Monohydrate, Other Types

2) By Grade: Food Grade, Feed Grade, Pharma Grade

3) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Capsule, Cream

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, Animal Feed

Subsegments:

1) By Lysine Hydrochloride: Feed Grade Lysine Hydrochloride, Food Grade Lysine Hydrochloride

2) By Lysine Monohydrate: Feed Grade Lysine Monohydrate, Food Grade Lysine Monohydrate

3) By Other Types: L-Lysine, D-Lysine, Lysine Blends

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Lysine Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the global lysine market in size. The Lysine Global Market Report 2025 includes a forecast for this region's growth, as well as coverage of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

