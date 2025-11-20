Inorganic Catalyst Market Projected to Reach $33.58 Billion with 5% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Inorganic Catalyst Market Through 2025?

The market size for inorganic catalysts has experienced consistent growth in the past few years. Its progression is expected to be from $26.81 billion in 2024 to $27.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Changes in chemical production methods, an emphasis on catalytic efficiency, industrial automation, the expansion of the global market, and research and development are key contributors to its growth in the historic period.

In the few years to come, the market size for inorganic catalyst is predicted to experience substantial growth, getting to $33.58 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The increase during this projected period is due to factors such as industrial growth and expansion, the energy sector's demand, growth in the specialty chemicals market, and an emphasis on sustainable practices. The forecast period is characterized by noteworthy trends like industry digitization and automation, heightened environmental regulations, a move towards sustainable chemistry, increasing demands in the petrochemical industry, and nanotechnology advancements.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Inorganic Catalyst Market?

The inorganic catalysts market is anticipated to expand due to the escalating demand for petroleum and petrochemical products. Petrochemicals, which are chemicals extracted from crude oil and petroleum, often utilize inorganic catalysts such as zeolite in their manufacturing process for better productivity and efficiency. Taking the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, as an example, in August 2023, the worldwide oil demand escalated by 2.2 million barrels per day (mb/d), leading to a total demand of around 102 mb/d. This surge is predominantly driven by the robust resurgence in China's petrochemical sector, foreseeing to contribute nearly 60% to the demand growth. Thus, the rise in petroleum and petrochemical product demand is stimulating the inorganic catalysts market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Inorganic Catalyst Market?

Major players in the Inorganic Catalyst include:

• 3M Company

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

• Lydall Performance Materials India LLP

• Nordic Air Filtration A/S

• Sandler AG

• Sefar AG

• Freudenberg Filtration Technologies India Private Limited

• Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company.

• Donaldson Company Inc.

• Alfa Laval India Private Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Inorganic Catalyst Industry?

Major strides in technology make up a primary trend growing within the inorganic catalysts market. To retain their standing, key industry players are debuting novel technologies, such as tri-metal catalyst tech. For example, Grace & Co, a chemical company from the US, rolled out the PARAGON™ FCC catalyst technology in October 2023. With this new solution, a unique, rare-earth-based Vanadium (V) trap is integrated into high matrix surface area FCC unit catalyst technology. Through the use of PARAGON™ technology, refineries are able to broaden their FCC operating scope, enhancing their ability to process a diverse range of feedstock for improved profitability.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Inorganic Catalyst Market

The inorganic catalystmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Zeolites, Metals, Chemical Compounds, Other Types

2) By Process: Recycling, Regeneration, Rejuvenation

3) By Applications: Petroleum Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Polymers And Petrochemicals, Environmental

Subsegments:

1) By Zeolites: Natural Zeolites, Synthetic Zeolites

2) By Metals: Noble Metals, Base Metals

3) By Chemical Compounds: Metal Oxides, Salts And Coordination Compounds

4) By Other Types: Heterogeneous Catalysts, Homogeneous Catalysts, Mixed Catalysts

Global Inorganic Catalyst Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the inorganic catalyst market and is projected to continue its growth. The report on the inorganic catalyst market includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

