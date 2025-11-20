The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Kava Root Extract Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Expected to grow to $2.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Kava Root Extract Market Worth?

The expansion of the kava root extract industry has been swift and substantial in the past few years. The market size, currently standing at $1.37 billion as of 2024, is projected to escalate to $1.58 billion in 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This significant surge during the historic duration can be credited to the traditional and cultural veneration of the plant, its role in managing stress and anxiety, its application in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, its contribution to the escalating herbal remedies market, the growth of ethnobotanical research, and increasing public consciousness about its benefits.

The market size for kava root extract is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years. The market is set to rise to ""$2.83 billion by 2029, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the increasing popularity of natural treatments, the expansion of functional beverages, developing regulatory environments, e-commerce and worldwide reach, and a heightened emphasis on mental health. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass delivery format innovations, clinicial research and validation, fusion with lifestyle products, partnerships with wellness brands, and emphasis on cognitive health.

What Are The Factors Driving The Kava Root Extract Market?

The kava root extract market is projected to surge due to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. This industry is associated with pharmacy operations and the creation and distribution of drugs. The usage of kava root extract in pharmaceuticals includes treatment for mental health problems like anxiety and insomnia, along with stress alleviation and sleep improvement. For example, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based organization representing the pharmaceutical industry, reported that total pharmaceutical output in Europe reached $384,200 million (€340,000 million) in 2022. This figure was roughly 4.95% higher than the $366,267 million (€323,950 million) recorded in 2021. Thus, this escalating need for pharmaceuticals is fueling the expansion of the kava root extract market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Kava Root Extract Market?

Major players in the Kava Root Extract Global Market Report 2025 include:

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• Natrol LLC

• Gaia Herbs Inc.

• Mountain Rose Herbs

• Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

• Bolise Co. Limited

• Herb Pharm LLC

• Nature's Answers Inc.

• Botanic Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• LifeSeasons Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Kava Root Extract Market?

Leading firms in the kava root extract market are concentrating their efforts on the expansion of kava bars to amplify their brand awareness, provide unfettered consumer access to Kava products and promote market growth through the proliferation of product offerings and customer education programs. These kava bar expansions are propelling the Kava root extract industry forward by escalating brand recognition, facilitating direct consumer access to kava goods, and acting as educational hubs inciting product sampling and market development. To illustrate, CuraScientific Corp., a chemical producer based in the USA, launched in July 2023 a unique kava extract intended to provide natural remedies for stress relief and anxiety via a liquid dispensation method that heightens swift absorption and encourages hydration. This firm has set aside an investment of $150 million for the coming five years to create 30 kava bars and broaden its retail footprint, demonstrating a robust dedication to expansion in the kava market.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Kava Root Extract Market Share?

The kava root extractmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Kava Root Powder Extract, Kava Root Liquid Extract

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Kava Root Powder Extract: Standardized Extracts, Organic Vs. Non-Organic Powder

2) By Kava Root Liquid Extract: Alcohol-Based Extracts, Water-Based Extracts, Concentrated Vs. Non-Concentrated Forms

What Are The Regional Trends In The Kava Root Extract Market?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the global market for kava root extract. For the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the most rapid growth. The market report for kava root extract encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

