Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market to Expand at a 8.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $100.99 Billion

The Business Research Company’s Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals has seen robust expansion. Expansion is projected to continue, growing from $69.79 billion in 2024 to $73.38 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The upward trajectory during the historical period can be linked to several factors: growth in the healthcare sector, enhancements in food safety standards, heightened awareness surrounding hygiene, increased levels of urbanization and industrialization, the outsourcing trend in cleaning services, and an emphasis on workplace safety.

The market size for industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years. It is estimated to rise to $100.99 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This increment during the forecast period is linked to factors such as the rise in green cleaning solutions, emphasis on disinfection, environmental considerations, bespoke cleaning solutions, the emergence of sustainable practices, concern for air quality, and flexible, scalable solutions. Key trends anticipated in this period encompass the incorporation of robotics in cleaning procedures, multi-purpose and specialty cleaners, safer alternatives to chemicals, subscription and service models, the integration of technology for surveillance and regulation, and research and development in antimicrobial and antiviral technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market?

Increasing health worries due to the recent spread of COVID-19 and a greater emphasis on hygiene are anticipated to propel the industrial, institutional, and cleaning chemicals markets. Good health and hygiene denote a state of being free from illness, both physically and mentally. This involves the facilitation of good public health conditions, such as the provision of clean drinking water, effective sewage treatment, and proper human waste disposal. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the consumption of cleaning chemicals has surged notably across healthcare facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living establishments, owing to the uptick in cleaning frequency, increased patient influx, and the priority on intensive cleaning to protect vulnerable patients or residents. For instance, a March 2022 report by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based governmental agency, revealed that in 2022, a safely managed sanitation service was used by 57% of the world's population (approx. 4.6 billion people). The number of reported cholera cases and deaths rose by 13% and 71% respectively in 2023 relative to 2022. Consequently, the escalation in health worries and the amplified use of sanitation are fuelling the growth of the industrial, institutional, and cleaning chemicals markets.

Who Are The Major Players In The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals include:

• Procter & Gamble Company

• Clariant AG

• Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Croda International Plc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Solvay

• Ecolab Inc.

• Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik

• The Clorox Company

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market In The Globe?

The increasing prominence of product innovations is a primary trend in the industrial, institutional, and cleaning chemicals market. To secure a strong market position, leading businesses in this sector are creating novel antibacterial products. For example, in September 2023, Bunzl Canada Inc., a firm that specializes in distributing food packaging, cleaning, and hygiene products, launched its newest eco-friendly cleaning product range called REGARD. The REGARD Eco-Friendlier Cleaning Solutions line comprises ECOLOGO and Green Seal-certified items, meeting rigorous environmental standards. Besides reducing the environmental influence of procurement and delivery, this pioneering offering applies intelligent packaging solutions. The cleaning items are meticulously designed to be non-caustic and hypoallergenic, providing a safer, healthier cleaning option. Additionally, these top-performing solutions deliver unparalleled cleaning outcomes while maintaining an emphasis on effectiveness and environmental responsibility.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Share?

The industrial & institutional cleaning chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: General Purpose Cleaners, Disinfectants And Sanitizers, Laundry Care Products, Vehicle Wash Products, Other Products

2) By Ingredient Type: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, Solubilizer Or Hydrotropes, Enzymes, Other Ingredient Types

3) By End-Use: Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By General Purpose Cleaners: All-Purpose Cleaners, Glass Cleaners, Surface Cleaners, Floor Cleaners

2) By Disinfectants And Sanitizers: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats), Bleach-Based Disinfectants, Alcohol-Based Sanitizers, Hydrogen Peroxide-Based Disinfectants

3) By Laundry Care Products: Liquid Detergents, Powder Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Stain Removers

4) By Vehicle Wash Products: Automotive Shampoo, Wax And Polish, Wheel Cleaners, Degreasers

5) By Other Products, Specialty Cleaners, Carpet And Upholstery Cleaners, Degreasers And Solvents

What Are The Regional Trends In The Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the market for industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

