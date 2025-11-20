Demand for Hydrogen Generation Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $223.53 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Hydrogen Generation Market Be By 2025?

The market size for hydrogen generation has experienced robust growth in the past few years, a trend set to continue from 2024's $153.42 billion to $164.31 billion in 2025. This represents an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the industrial demand for hydrogen, regulations related to the environment, the use of hydrogen as clean fuel, reformation of natural gas, governmental incentives and subsidies, the global shift in energy usage, and advancements in fuel cell technology.

In the coming years, the hydrogen generation market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a market size of $223.53 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This upward trend during the forecast period is linked to investments in hydrogen infrastructure, expansion of hydrogen production, decrease in electrolysis prices, production of hydrogen from biomass, and projects on green hydrogen production. Other driving factors include the use of hydrogen in vehicles and for decarbonization. Key trends during this period will involve technological advancements, policy backing and investment, incorporation with renewable energy systems, increasing focus on blue hydrogen, use of hydrogen as an energy medium, and the utilization of hydrogen in heavy industries.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Hydrogen Generation Market Landscape?

The growth of the hydrogen generation market is set to be propelled further due to the mounting demand for hydrogen within the industrial sector. This sector consists of enterprises that aid other businesses in the transporting, manufacturing or producing of their goods. An extensive amount of hydrogen is utilized by the industrial sector as it forms an integral component of various chemical products and is instrumental in hydrocracking, a process which yields petroleum products like gasoline and diesel. Citing a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, global hydrogen consumption escalated to 95 million tons, a roughly 3% increase from the preceding year in 2022 after seeing growth in May 2024, though there was a decrease in Europe because of soaring natural gas prices impacting industrial activities. Consequently, the escalating demand for hydrogen within the industrial sector is bolstering the expansion of the hydrogen generation market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Hydrogen Generation Market?

Major players in the Hydrogen Generation include:

• Air Liquide SA

• Air Products Inc.

• Iwatani Corporation

• McPhy Energy SA

• Messer Group GmbH

• Altergy Systems

• Ballard Power Systems Inc.

• BayoTech Inc.

• Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd.

• EKME S.A.

What Are The Top Trends In The Hydrogen Generation Industry?

A significant trend emerging in the hydrogen generation market is the advancement of green hydrogen production technologies. To maintain their market position, top companies in the hydrogen generation market are innovating in this field. For example, in March 2022, Honeywell International, a leading technology company from the US, brought forward a new technology involving catalyst-coated membranes (CCMs) for green hydrogen production. This novel technology by Honeywell primarily revolves around Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) CCMs. The unique attributes of Honeywell's latest CCMs showcased the potential to heighten electrolyzer efficiency and electric current density, and introduced a pioneering membrane characterized by high ionic conductivity and activity. This development is projected to reduce the cost of the electrolyzer stack by 25%.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Hydrogen Generation Market

The hydrogen generationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: On-Site, Portable

2) By Source: Blue Hydrogen, Gray Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen

3) By Generation And Delivery Mode: Captive, Merchant

4) By Technologies: Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis, Partial Oxidation

5) By Application: Methanol Production, Ammonia Production, Petroleum Refining, Transportation, Power Generation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By On-Site: Electrolysis Systems, Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Gasification, Biomass Gasification

2) By Portable: Portable Electrolyzers, Hydrogen Generation Units, Chemical Hydrogen Generators

Hydrogen Generation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the hydrogen generation market was dominated by Asia Pacific, which is also anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The market report on hydrogen generation encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

