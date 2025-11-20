Hydrogen Bromide Market Set to Reach $5.84 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen Bromide Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hydrogen Bromide Market Through 2025?

The market size for hydrogen bromide has seen substantial growth in past few years. The market value will escalate from $4.15 billion in 2024 to $4.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The historical growth can be linked to its use in pharmaceutical and agrochemical creation, consumer electronics, flame resistance applications, advancements in the chemical industry, and its use in the oil and gas industry.

Expectations are high for substantial growth in the hydrogen bromide market in the coming years. It is predicted that the market will expand to be worth $5.84 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the forecast period include increased demand in the pharmaceuticals sector, the expansion of energy storage, the growing use in semiconductor manufacturing, and the increased uptake in chemical synthesis. Other considerations include a focus on complying with environmental standards and the development of hydrogen economy initiatives. Leading trends during the forecast period are expected to be strategic partnerships, product innovations, advancements in technology, and investments in expanding the market.

Download a free sample of the hydrogen bromide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8919&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hydrogen Bromide Market?

The hydrogen bromide market is anticipated to be propelled forward by the escalating demand from the textile sector. Hydrogen bromide (HBr) is a critical component in the creation of flame retardants, a necessity in textile production to ensure compliance with fire safety norms. These are particularly important in areas such as clothing, upholstery, and industrial textiles. For example, Textile World, a U.S.-based textile industry magazine reported in May 2023 that the US saw an increase in textile and apparel exports from $28.4 billion in 2021 to $34 billion in 2022. Consequently, the rising demand from the textile sector is promoting the growth of the hydrogen bromide market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hydrogen Bromide Market?

Major players in the Hydrogen Bromide include:

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Bhavika Chemicals Corporation

• Gulf Resources Inc.

• Linde PLC

• Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

• Praxair Inc.

• Tata Chemicals Limited

• Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

• Albemarle Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Hydrogen Bromide Industry?

Key corporations in the market are capitalizing on the expansion of hydrogen bromide installations as a way to bolster their market revenue. Monetary and strategic benefits, including opportunities for revenue generation, diversification, and sustainable growth, are some of the incentives for investing in hydrogen bromide. This investment also addresses issues surrounding the environment and supply chain vulnerabilities. For example, in November 2022, Albemarle, a bromine manufacturing chemical company located in the US, allocated approximately $540 million towards the modernization and expansion of two bromine plants in Magnolia, Arkansas, USA. This financial commitment is targeted at fulfilling the escalating demand for brominated products across various sectors, specifically those that harness hydrogen bromide like fire prevention, chemical synthesis, and renewable energy.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hydrogen Bromide Market

The hydrogen bromidemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Biocides, Flame Retardants, Catalyst, Oil And Gas Drilling, Polysilicon Etching, Other Types

2) By Form: Gas, Liquid

3) By End-Use Industry: Water Treatment, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Biocides: Agricultural Biocides, Industrial Biocides

2) By Flame Retardants: Brominated Flame Retardants, Non-Brominated Flame Retardants

3) By Catalyst: Catalysts For Chemical Reactions, Catalysts For Oil Refining

4) By Oil And Gas Drilling: Drilling Fluids Additives, Well Completion Fluids

5) By Polysilicon Etching: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Photovoltaic Manufacturing

6) By Other Types: Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment, Specialty Chemicals

View the full hydrogen bromide market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-bromide-global-market-report

Global Hydrogen Bromide Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the greatest market share in the Hydrogen Bromide industry. The anticipated growth status of this region is mentioned in the market report, which also includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hydrogen Bromide Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-global-market-report

Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-upstream-activities-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.