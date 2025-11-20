Infant Nutrition Market to Exceed US $58.47 Billion by 2029, with 8.5% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infant Nutrition Market to Exceed US $58.47 Billion by 2029, with 8.5% CAGR

Expected to grow to $58.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025

What Is The Forecast For The Infant Nutrition Market From 2024 To 2029?

Recent years have seen substantial growth in the size of the infant nutrition market. It is projected to expand from a value of $38.74 billion in 2024 to $42.05 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The historical growth pattern owes its progress to enhancements in infant formula technology, shifts towards urban lifestyles, medical expert advice, increased economic wellbeing and affordability, along with government efforts towards children's health.

In the coming years, the infant nutrition market is set to experience significant growth, with predictions indicating a rise to ""$58.47 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be linked to a heightened focus on immune health, an increasing demand for organic and naturally sourced products, innovative packaging and convenience, the growing influence of e-commerce on baby product sales and environmental impact awareness. The forecast period is also expected to see trends such as the introduction of new formula ingredients, human milk oligosaccharides, plant-based infant nutrition, increasing digitalization in parental education, as well as an emphasis on clean labels and transparency.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Infant Nutrition Market?

The growth of the infant nutrition market is projected to be fuelled by an escalating birth rate. Birth rate is defined as the ratio of live births per 1,000 people in a year. The elevation in infant care food can be credited to an increase in birth rate and rising family income levels. Consumers are consistently concerned about the health and cleanliness of their children and they prioritise high-end products, leading to the expansion of the infant nutrition market. For example, in July 2022, the United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental organisation, produced the 27th edition of the World Population Prospects which reported that the US birth rate was 12.012 births per 1000 people, in 2022. Thus, the growth of the infant nutrition market will be spurred by the rising birth rate.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Infant Nutrition Market?

Major players in the Infant Nutrition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bellamy's Australia Limited

• Danone SA

• Royal FrieslandCampina NV

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Nestlé SA

• Perrigo Company plc

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Dana Dairy Group Ltd.

• Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Infant Nutrition Industry?

One key trend emerging in the infant nutrition market is product innovation. Major industry players are honing in on product innovation to maintain their market standing. For instance, in July 2022, Danone, a French food and beverage manufacturing company specializing in early life nutrition, medical nutrition, and plant-based product manufacturing, unveiled a new Dairy & Plants Adapt baby formula. This move aligns with parents' preference for primarily plant-based foods. The formula stands as the first blended infant concoction for healthy infants with 60% of its protein coming from plants. Along with this plant-based protein, it also contains DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid, vegetable oil, and fibers, all sourced from plants.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Infant Nutrition Market Segments

The infant nutritionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Infant Milk Formula, Follow-on-Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, Prepared Baby Food, Other Types

2) By Meal: Baby cereals, Baby snacks, Baby drinks, Other baby meals

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channel

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Infant Formula: Standard Infant Formula, Organic Infant Formula, Lactose-Free Infant Formula

2) By Follow-on Milk: Follow-On Formula, Toddler Milk

3) By Specialty Baby Milk: Hypoallergenic Formula, Soy-Based Formula, Amino Acid-Based Formula

4) By Prepared Baby Food: Jarred Baby Food, Pouch Baby Food, Freeze-Dried Baby Food

5) By Other Types: Baby Snacks, Baby Cereals, Nutritional Supplements

Which Regions Are Dominating The Infant Nutrition Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global infant nutrition market and it's forecasted to witness the most rapid growth during the projected period. The infant nutrition market report for 2025 encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

