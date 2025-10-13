CBiLink’s AI Customer Service Platform 'LinkChat' Now Available on AWS Marketplace

NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBiLink , a banking technology system dedicated to empowering cross-border finance through innovation, announced the official launch of its LinkChat AI Customer Service Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace). This milestone marks another step forward in CBiLink’s mission to build intelligent, modular, and globally accessible financial technology solutions.As an independently developed banking technology platform, CBiLink integrates global financial resources to provide enterprises with one-stop solutions for cross-border payments, international settlements, and foreign exchange transactions. Beyond serving as a financial infrastructure, CBiLink is evolving into a comprehensive banking technology ecosystem, combining financial capabilities with artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency, compliance, and customer experience for global businesses.The newly launched LinkChat AI Platform is an enterprise-grade intelligent customer service solution built within this ecosystem. It integrates several advanced modules, including GraphRAG Knowledge Graphs (boosting response accuracy by approximately 67%), Omnichannel Support (covering Web, WhatsApp, LINE, and more), Smart Routing (automatically directing inquiries to the right teams), and a Visual Builder Interface (enabling drag-and-drop configuration and one-click model training). By combining large language models with knowledge graph technology, LinkChat enables businesses to deploy AI-powered customer service systems quickly, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.Now available on AWS Marketplace, LinkChat allows enterprises worldwide to order, deploy, and pay directly within the AWS ecosystem—just as seamlessly as purchasing an app from Apple’s App Store. This accessibility significantly lowers the barrier for companies to adopt AI solutions, enabling them to upgrade from localized to global customer service with ease. The launch also reflects CBiLink’s continued commitment to product modularization and the intelligent transformation of financial technology.“Technology is reshaping the future of global financial services,” said a CBiLink spokesperson. “Through AI-powered innovation, we aim to make intelligent, secure, and globally connected financial tools accessible to more enterprises.”Guided by the philosophy that “Technology Drives Financial Innovation,” CBiLink continues to build a smarter, safer, and more efficient cross-border financial ecosystem—helping businesses navigate the era of AI and globalization with confidence.

