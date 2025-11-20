Olive Oil Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Olive Oil Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Olive Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Olive Oil Market Worth?

In recent times, the olive oil industry has demonstrated consistent growth. The market estimate is expected to escalate from $12.86 billion in 2024 to $13.49 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors such as an increased inclination towards healthier eating habits, surging demand for gourmet and specialty products, improved awareness of health advantages of olive oil, geographical enhancement of olive oil producing areas, and progression in marketing and endorsements of olive oil have contributed to the growth observed in the historical period.

Anticipated robust expansion is ahead for the olive oil market in the coming years, with its size predicted to reach ""$16.98 billion in 2029"", growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The forecasted surge through this period can be linked to the rising global health awareness, advancements in olive oil products, constant growth in prime and niche olive oil segments, environmentally friendly procedures, and the growing trend of global culinary tourism. The prediction period showcases changing consumer choices towards high-end and extra virgin olive oils, sustainable and organic production methods, globalisation, boosted international commerce, technological progress in olive oil manufacture, regulatory norms and quality control.

What Are The Factors Driving The Olive Oil Market?

The expected surge in the olive oil market is largely attributed to its escalating demand in the food service and retail sectors. The food service industry encompasses a range of services and businesses that are responsible for preparing and serving meals to individuals dining outside their homes, such as at restaurants and fast food joints. On the other hand, the retail sector is engaged in selling goods directly to the consumers. The surge in the demand for olive oil across these sectors, given its extensive use in preparing diverse meals and cuisines in both restaurants and home kitchens, is providing a significant boost to the olive oil market. For example, the International Olive Council, an intergovernmental organization based in Spain specializing in olive oil and table olives, projected in March 2022 that the global consumption of olive oil will register a growth of 2.9% from the crop year 2020/21 to 3214 500t during the harvest year 2021/22. Consequently, the rising demand in food service and retail sectors is acting as a catalyst for the olive oil market expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Olive Oil Market?

Major players in the Olive Oil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Deoleo S.A.

• Del Monte Food Inc.

• Gallo Worldwide

• Borges International Group

• Avenida Rafael Ybarra

• Sovena Group

• California Olive Ranch Inc.

• Salov S.p.A.

• Jaencoop Grupo

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Olive Oil Market In The Globe?

The trend of product innovation is increasingly becoming popular in the olive oil market. Major industry players are concentrating on the introduction of novel products to solidify their market standing. For example, in January 2022, Graza, a company based in the United States that manufactures extra virgin olive oil, unveiled two new products named Drizzle and Sizzle, a first in its kind. Packaged in squeeze bottles, these products utilize Picual olives sourced from Andalusia, Spain, a prosperous farming area well-known for creating high-quality, fresh and pure extra virgin olive oil. Drizzle, a highly flavorsome and aromatic oil rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, is extracted from olives harvested in the first week of October. Conversely, Sizzle is made from olives collected in December, at the height of their growing season, when they change color from green to a striking combination of green and purple and yield a higher oil output.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Olive Oil Market Share?

The olive oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Virgin Olive Oil, Refined Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil

2) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

3) By Distribution Channel: B2B Suppliers, Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Grocery Store, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Food Processing, Food Service, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Virgin Olive Oil: Cold Pressed Virgin Olive Oil, Filtered Virgin Olive Oil, Unfiltered Virgin Olive Oil

2) By Refined Olive Oil: Light Refined Olive Oil, Refined Olive Oil Blend

3) By Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4) By Olive Pomace Oil: Refined Olive Pomace Oil, Pomace Oil Blend



What Are The Regional Trends In The Olive Oil Market?

In the 2025 Olive Oil Global Market Report, Europe led as the most significant region in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to have the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

