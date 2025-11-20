Comprehensive Report on the Hydrochloric Acid Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hydrochloric Acid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hydrochloric Acid Market Through 2025?

In the recent past, the market size of hydrochloric acid has experienced a consistent growth. There is a projected increase from $2.08 billion in 2024 to $2.18 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the high demand in chemical manufacturing, uses in steel pickling, applications in the mining sector, uses in food processing, stimulation of oil and gas wells, and in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The size of the hydrochloric acid market is anticipated to undergo significant growth in the impending years, expanding to a value of $2.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The escalating expansion of water treatment facilities, consistent demand in the mining sector, thriving food and beverage industry, renewed focus on clean energy, and ongoing requirement for metal cleaning all contribute to the growth in the projected period. The period is also expected to experience major trends such as the growth of the leather and textile markets, innovative strides in water treatment, a concentration on sustainable production practices, fluctuations in raw material prices, application technology advancements, strategic alliances and mergers, and an emphasis on safety and handling measures.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Hydrochloric Acid Market?

The hydrochloric acid market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by increasing demand from the steel industry. This acid is mainly utilized in the steel sector for pickling procedures, which are required to cleanse the steel's surface by eliminating rust, scale, and other contaminants prior to additional processes such as galvanizing or coating. With the global rise in steel production, particularly in budding economies, the demand for hydrochloric acid is set to increase. For example, S&P Global, an American capital market company, stated in January 2024 that China's crude steel production in 2023 amounted to 1,019.1 million tons, representing a growth of around 0.6% compared to 2022. Similarly, India's crude steel production reached 140.2 million tons in 2023, marking an 11.8% increase over 2022. Consequently, the hydrochloric acid market is experiencing expansion due to the escalating demand from the steel industry.

Which Players Dominate The Hydrochloric Acid Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Hydrochloric Acid include:

• AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

• BASF SE

• Detrex Corporation

• ERCO Worldwide

• Ercros SA

• INOVYN - INEOS Group

• Olin Corporation

• Westlake Chemical Corporation

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Dow Chemical Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Hydrochloric Acid Market?

Leading firms in the hydrochloric acid market are scaling up their production facilities to enhance their market position. For example, in August 2023, Wacker Chemie AG, a multinational chemical corporation based in Germany, increased the production ability of its hyperpure hydrogen chloride (HCl) at the Burghausen site located in Germany. This enlargement was targeted at the escalating demand for HCl from the semiconductor industry, which employs ultrapure hydrogen chloride for etching and purifying hyperpure silicon wafers and plant components. The capital employed for this growth was in the low tens of millions of euros. It substantially boosted Wacker's production capability to meet the semiconductor industry's requirements.

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The hydrochloric acidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid, By-Product Hydrochloric Acid

2) By Form: Water-Based, Aqueous, Solution

3) By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, B2B, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channel

4) By Application: Steel Pickling, Oil Well Acidizing, Ore Processing, Food Processing, Pool Sanitation, Calcium Chloride, Other Application

5) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Steel, Oil And Gas, Chemical, Textile, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid: Industrial Grade Hydrochloric Acid, Reagent Grade Hydrochloric Acid

2) By By-Product Hydrochloric Acid: By-Product From Chlor-Alkali Process, By-Product From Other Chemical Processes

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Hydrochloric Acid Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the hydrochloric acid market. It is projected that North America will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period for this market. The regions analyzed in the hydrochloric acid market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

