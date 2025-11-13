BKCC Introduces a Farmer-Friendly Vertical Farming System That Solves the Labor Crisis

Leaf salad and Micro-greens on the same unit Virus-free nursery

A new horizontally revolving vertical farming system from Farmers Lab Ltd. reduces labor, increases safety, and supports farmers of all ages.

ASAN, CHOONG-NAM, SOUTH KOREA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Growing Labor Crisis in AgricultureAcross the world, the farming population is aging, and fewer people are willing to work outdoors under harsh weather or uncertain income conditions. Even in controlled-environment agriculture, labor remains the greatest challenge.Despite technological progress, vertical farming still relies heavily on human work — and traditional fixed-rack systems often require:* climbing up and down racks* stretching to reach upper trays* moving constantly between aislesAs labor becomes scarce, vertical farming must evolve into systems that support human operators, not burden them.Vertical Farming with Human LogicBK Conveyor Culture (BKCC), developed by Farmers Lab Ltd. (Korea), redefines vertical farming through its horizontally revolving tray system.Instead of workers moving, the trays rotate to the worker, allowing:* planting* watering* harvesting* cleaningall to be done while standing or sitting comfortably at one spot.This human-centered approach reduces physical strain and ensures safe, stable working conditions for farmers of all ages.BKCC achieves up to 70% labor savings and 80% water savings compared to traditional fixed-rack vertical farms, while improving operational simplicity and crop uniformity.Smart, Clean, and SustainableBKCC operates within a fully controlled environment using* hydroponic precise irrigation* efficient LED spectrum management* clean, soilless production* user-friendly IT monitoring with optional AI-based growth analysisThis makes it ideal for growing* microgreens,* leafy vegetables,* sprouts, animal fodder, and* virus-free nursery plants for greenhouses or open-field transplanting.As many fixed-rack vertical farms struggle with operational complexity and rising costs, BKCC offers a simpler, safer, and more sustainable alternative designed for real-world farm conditions.Proven Through R&D, Ready for the WorldBKCC has been successfully tested and operated in Korea and Singapore through collaborative R&D projects, demonstrating stable performance and reliable productivity in real environments.With these results, new installations are now being prepared in Australia and other global markets, marking the beginning of BKCC’s international expansion.Pride for Farmers, Future for YouthBKCC was created to support farmers — giving them strength, comfort, and renewed pride in their work.Older farmers can continue producing without physical hardship, while younger generations can enter agriculture through clean, high-tech, modern farming systems.This vision is captured in our mission:“Pride for Farmers, Future for Youth.”Vertical farming should empower people — not replace them.About Farmers Lab Ltd.Farmers Lab Ltd. (Korea) is the developer of the patented BK Conveyor Culture (BKCC) — a horizontally revolving, automated vertical farming system engineered for labor efficiency, water savings, and broad crop diversity.Following successful R&D validation in Singapore and new projects underway in Australia, Farmers Lab is entering a new phase of global collaboration in Controlled Environment Agriculture.Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cV0ft54iH7I Website: www.bkgreenhouses.com Contact: bk@bkgreenhouses.com

BK Conveyor Culture

