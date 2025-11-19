Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3008004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: (US Route 2, Marshfield VT)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Rose Hough

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre , VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/18/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a 911 hang up call in the town of Marshfield. Rose Hough (32) was named as a person of interest in a possible domestic argument that took place at the address. Further investigation revealed Hough was wanted for arrest involving a previous violation her conditions of release. Hough was located in Marshfield and arrested. Hough was issued a citation for violating her conditions of release and transferred into the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2025

COURT: Washington County - Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545