Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,338 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3008004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: (US Route 2, Marshfield VT)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Rose Hough                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre , VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/18/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a 911 hang up call in the town of Marshfield. Rose Hough (32) was named as a person of interest in a possible domestic argument that took place at the address. Further investigation revealed Hough was wanted for arrest involving a previous violation her conditions of release. Hough was located in Marshfield and arrested. Hough was issued a citation for violating her conditions of release and transferred into the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2025            

COURT: Washington County - Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more