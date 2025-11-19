Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions / Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/18/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: (US Route 2, Marshfield VT)
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Rose Hough
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre , VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/18/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a 911 hang up call in the town of Marshfield. Rose Hough (32) was named as a person of interest in a possible domestic argument that took place at the address. Further investigation revealed Hough was wanted for arrest involving a previous violation her conditions of release. Hough was located in Marshfield and arrested. Hough was issued a citation for violating her conditions of release and transferred into the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2025
COURT: Washington County - Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.