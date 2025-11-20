Demand for Nutritional Bars Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $9.77 billion by 2029

Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Nutritional Bars Market Be By 2025?

The market size for nutritional bars has seen substantial growth over the last few years. The market, which stood at $7.26 billion in 2024, is forecasted to reach $7.68 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The notable growth during the past years is partly due to the surge in health and fitness consciousness, increased knowledge about healthy dietary practices, hectic lifestyles, effective marketing and branding tactics, and an assortment of flavors and ingredients.

The market size for nutritional bars is set for impressive growth in the coming years, with projections indicating an increase to ""$9.78 billion by the year 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this unlikely acceleration during the forecast period include tailored and personalized offerings, the rise of e-commerce, popularity of plant-based and clean labeled products, incorporation of functional ingredients, and health-related assertions. Other emerging trends to watch out for during this forecast period are improvements in texture and mouthfeel, personalized and customized products, initiatives in sustainable packaging, and nutritional bars tailored for specific lifestyles.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Nutritional Bars Market Landscape?

The nutritional bar market's expansion is likely to be driven by an escalating demand for food products that are healthy and nutritious. Foods that contribute to overall health, provide crucial nutrients, and encourage optimum bodily function are considered healthy and nutritious. Nutritional bars, often recognized as a wholesome and nutritious dietary option, are commonly crafted from whole, organic ingredients that promote health. They don't just offer a wealth of nutrients but also have high fiber content and minimal added sugars. For example, reports from the International Probiotics Association, a non-profit US organization specializing in probiotics, indicate that probiotic supplement sales in the Middle East and Africa hit US$ 109 million in 2023. Of this amount, South Africa was responsible for US$ 59 million, over half of the total sales in the region. Given this, the escalating demand for healthy and nutritious food items is indeed propelling the growth of the nutritional bar market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Nutritional Bars Market?

Major players in the Nutritional Bars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mars Incorporated

• Abbott Laboratories

• Mondelez International Inc.

• Natural Balance Foods Ltd.

• General Mills Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Glanbia plc

• Quaker Oats Company

• Simply Good Foods Company

• SunOpta Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Nutritional Bars Market?

Product innovation is becoming a significant trend in the nutritional bar market. Major firms in this market are creating innovative products to maintain their market standing. For instance, in June 2022, Nourish Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., an Indian organic food products manufacturer and retailer, introduced its latest Nutrition Bars 2.0 with updated packaging. The new nutrition bars are crafted from natural ingredients and rich in protein, fiber, and vitamins. Additionally, they cater to dietary restrictions being gluten-free, lactosterone-free, and vegan. Six distinctive flavors of this nutrition bar 2.0 are available. The bars are also formulated for convenience and portability, with a slimmer, taller shape that readily fits into pockets, handbags, and travel bags – making them an ideal snack for long journeys.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Nutritional Bars Market

The nutritional barsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Protein Bars, Energy Bars, Meal Replacement Bars, Snack Bars, Other Products

2) By Flavors: Chocolate, Fruits, Peanut Butter, Savory, Spices, Other Flavors

3) By Category: Conventional, Gluten-Free

4) By End-User: Adults, Children

Subsegments:

1) By Protein Bars: Whey Protein Bars, Plant-Based Protein Bars, Casein Protein Bars

2) By Energy Bars: Granola Energy Bars, Fruit And Nut Energy Bars, Chocolate-Coated Energy Bars

3) By Meal Replacement Bars: High-Calorie Meal Replacement Bars, Low-Calorie Meal Replacement Bars, Specialized Meal Replacement Bars

4) By Snack Bars: Nut-Based Snack Bars, Fruit Snack Bars, Grain-Based Snack Bars

5) By Other Products: Gluten-Free Nutritional Bars, Vegan Nutritional Bars, Functional Nutritional Bars

Nutritional Bars Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Nutritional Bars Global Market Report, North America came up as the top region in the previous year. For the forecast period, rapid growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report comprises a comprehensive market analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

