Hatcher+ and Banking Circle Collaborate to Accelerate Fund Setup with FundBuilder and FAAST®

Collaboration will provide fund managers and administrators with rapid access to multi-currency accounts in days, rather than months

SINGAPORE, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a leading global integrator of AI-driven fund management and administration technologies, today announced a new collaboration with Banking Circle S.A. (Banking Circle), a next-generation bank specialising in real-time cross-border payments.The collaboration connects Banking Circle’s regulated infrastructure to the Hatcher+ FAAST(Funds-as-a-Service Technology) marketplace, enabling rapid provisioning of multi-currency accounts that facilitate fund disbursement by cross-border payments needs of fund managers and administrators, using the Hatcher+ FAAST FundBuilder service to build new funds in Singapore.Hatcher+ FAAST FundBuilder, developed by Hatcher+, leverages advanced legaltech, AI, and process automation to instantly generate fund offering and subscription documents, and streamline AML and KYC onboarding in the ten leading fund centers of the world.Through its growing network, and its recent collaboration with Banking Circle, the Hatcher+ FAAST platform now facilitates interaction between fund structures and a regulated banking infrastructure, enabling the swift setup of multi-currency accounts.“FundBuilder was designed to reduce the time needed to create new funds from months to days,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner at Hatcher+. “With Banking Circle now collaborating with the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund managers can launch and bank their funds faster, supported by multi-currency accounts and get on with their core business: closing LPs and allocating them to deals.”Nischa Us-Moynihan, Chief Sales Officer at Banking Circle, added: “Hatcher+ shares our vision for a truly-global financial ecosystem. Connecting our banking network into the FAAST marketplace allows fund managers to operate with true international agility, accessing local accounts and real-time settlements through a seamless API.”She added “The addition of Banking Circle strengthens the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace offering by facilitating access to over 700 financial institutions on our network. Together, Hatcher+ and Banking Circle are redefining how funds are launched, managed, administered, and banked, which we expect will allow the growth of fund-related services to continue to accelerate, worldwide.”—END—For media inquiries, please contact:Banking CircleGaya Anandagaya@bankingcircle.com

