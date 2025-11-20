Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Non-Dairy Creamer Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Non-Dairy Creamer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages has experienced robust growth. Forecasted growth from $1079.66 billion in 2024 to $1142.15 billion the next year represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This market expansion in the historical period is due to factors such as parental choices favoring home care, affordability, reduced hospitalization time, emphasis on care oriented towards the entire family, advancements in home medical devices, and a growing pediatric population.

Expectations are high for significant progress in the non-alcoholic RTD beverages market over the upcoming years. This market is estimated to increase to ""$1459.03 billion by 2029"", with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to be 6.3%. This prospective growth during the predicted period can be credited to factors such as enhanced awareness and education, a change towards value-based healthcare, the introduction of pediatric home infusion therapy, as well as government endorsements and schemes for disease management. The forthcoming period is likely to witness trends like personalized medical treatments, home respiratory care for children, integrating telehealth, specialized services for pediatric care, as well as care management and case coordination.

Download a free sample of the non-alcoholic rtd beverages market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=17210&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market?

The non-alcoholic RTD beverage market is anticipated to experience expansion due to a rise in the demand for non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic beverages, by definition, are drinks sans alcohol. Current consumer behavior shows a tilt towards non-alcoholic beverages over alcoholic ones, in a bid to enhance their overall wellbeing. Manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages are responding to this by widening their offering of ready-to-drink non-alcoholic beverages that not only quench thirst but also contribute to mental and physical health by providing essential nutrients and vitamins. This, in turn, is providing a significant push to the non-alcoholic RTD beverage market. As a case in point, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), reported that US export sales of non-alcoholic beverages reached $11.4 million in 2021, escalating to $13.6 million in 2022, registering a growth of 20%. Thus, the climbing demand for non-alcoholic beverages is fuelling the non-alcoholic RTD beverage market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market?

Major players in the Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Global Market Report 2025 include:

• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Nestle S.A.

• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

• Red Bull GmbH

• Suntory Holdings Limited

• Danone S.A.

• Monster Beverage Corporation

• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

• Reeds Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Industry?

Product innovation is emerging as a crucial trend in the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage market. Many major players in this market are introducing innovative products to solidify their market standing. For instance, in April 2023, US-based organic coffee producer Chamberlain Coffee unveiled a fresh batch of RTD plant-based Cold Brew Lattes. Their refreshed product offerings include variants like mocha latte, cinnamon bun latte, vanilla latte, and a traditional cold brew. Each latte flavor is dairy-free, crafted with almond milk and coconut cream, and doesn't contain any preservatives or artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Moreover, it features date syrup, which adds a negligible 1 gram of sugar per serving.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Growth

The non-alcoholic rtd beveragesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Functional Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Tea And Coffee, Fruits And Vegetable Juice, Bottled Water, Dairy Based Beverages, Other Products

2) By Packaging Type: Bottles, Cans, Other Packaging Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Functional Beverages: Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Beverages, Enhanced Water

2) By Carbonated Soft Drinks: Regular Carbonated Soft Drinks, Diet Carbonated Soft Drinks, Flavored Carbonated Soft Drinks

3) By Tea and Coffee: Iced Tea, Iced Coffee, Ready-To-Drink Coffee Beverages, Herbal Tea

4) By Fruits and Vegetable Juice: 100% Fruit Juice, Fruit Juice Blends, Vegetable Juice, Smoothies

5) By Bottled Water: Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Flavored Water

6) By Dairy-Based Beverages: Flavored Milk, Yogurt Drinks, Milkshakes

7) Other Products: Ready-To-Drink Soup, Plant-Based Beverages, Probiotic Drinks

View the full non-alcoholic rtd beverages market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-dairy-creamer-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market By 2025?

For the year specified in the Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was the leading region. It is projected to have the quickest growth in the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market throughout the forecast period. The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Drinking Places Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drinking-places-alcoholic-beverages-global-market-report

Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-alcohol-beverages-global-market-report

Functional Beverages Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/functional-beverages-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.