SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swissôtel Clark Philippines has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification. The contemporary five-star hotel is located in the heart of Clark Freeport Zone, the bustling centre of economic and tourism development in Pampanga in Central Luzon. Guests can enjoy the luxury and comfort of Swiss modern design, an infinity pool with sweeping mountain views as well as the only alpine spa in the Philippines.“At Swissôtel Clark Philippines, caring for people and the planet goes hand in hand. The hotel proudly supports Green Globe Certification’s sustainability system, a global standard that recognizes an outstanding commitment to sustainable tourism. Swissôtel Clark creates meaningful ways for guests and the community to enjoy a stay that’s not only relaxing but is also kind to the environment,” said Mr. Tarek Aouini, General Manager at Swissotel Clark Philippines.Energy Conservation PracticesSince the beginning, Swissôtel Clark has embedded sustainability into its core operations. To promote energy conservation, a smart, innovative energy saving Room Automation system has been implemented in all 372 guest rooms. The system automatically opens curtains and activates lights and electrical devices upon guests entering the room, creating a warm, inviting ambiance. After 10 minutes of inactivity within a room, all non-essential systems automatically power down, significantly reducing energy consumption. This minimizes the property’s environmental footprint while ensuring guest comfort. Further energy saving measures include implementation of advanced, energy-efficient temperature management systems across designated areas including corridors, offices and air-conditioned spaces where a comfortable minimum of 24°C is set to optimize energy usage. Smart thermostats and LED lighting are also utilized across the property.Renewable EnergyIn 2022, the hotel enhanced its environmental efforts by installing solar panels on the hotel’s rooftop. The solar panels convert tropical sunlight into clean energy for water heating, reducing reliance on conventional energy sources and promoting use of renewable energy. This initiative has significantly lowered energy consumption and carbon emissions, supporting the hotel’s goal of long-term operational efficiency through incorporating renewable energy.Ethical and Responsible Procurement PolicyThe province of Pampanga is also widely known as the culinary capital of the Philippines. With this renowned reputation to uphold, the hotel prefers local and ethically sourced products for its kitchens. By supporting local farmers, artisans and suppliers who adhere to sustainable, organic and fair-trade practices, regional transportation emissions are lowered and regional economic development promoted. In addition, Swissôtel Clark supports a circular economy by prioritizing suppliers that provide recyclable, biodegradable or sustainably produced packaging and materials that contribute to waste reduction and resource conservation.Balik-Eskwela: School Supplies ProjectThe hotel has a well-established and proactive Green Team that actively drives its sustainability initiatives, reflecting a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Beyond its onsite sustainability practices, Swissôtel Clark also champions community initiatives. In partnership with the Hann Foundation, the team launched the Balik-Eskwela: School Supplies Project, an annual program aimed to address the lack of educational materials and financial support faced by underprivileged students in nearby communities. This impactful initiative encourages school aged children to pursue their educational dreams empowering them to become leaders for future generations.Please click here for further information about the hotel’s Sustainability Management Plan.ContactTarek AouiniGeneral ManagerSwissotel Clark PhilippinesHann ResortsBldg. 5399 M.A. Roxas HighwayClark Freeport Zone2023 PampangaPhilippinesE: tarek.aouini@swissotel.com|T: +63 45 306 2000swissotelclark.com | all.accor.com

