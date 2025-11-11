Mövenpick Living West Hanoi Pursues Greener Tomorrows in Vietnam

Mövenpick Living West Hanoi

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Mövenpick Living West Hanoi its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable operations. Mövenpick Living West Hanoi is an elegant urban retreat in the heart of the city’s new business district, where contemporary sophistication is a blend of traditional and modern elements.Shamila Rolfe, General Manager at Mövenpick Living West Hanoi said, “Whilst we worked through the stringent criteria required to complete the Green Globe certification audit, it was educational for myself and my team as we learnt so much. We elevated our understanding and were then motivated to use our best practices as part of our normal operations. For me, achieving Green Globe certification is not simply about attaining a certificate; it has taught us to change our behavior in the workplace, in society and in our day-to-day activities. It has enriched each of us by changing our mindset and adherence to all aspects of our sustainability efforts not only improves our well-being, but it also helps save the Earth.“The knowledge gained through this exercise is here to stay. The benefits from completing the certification process are unlimited and lifelong. We should care for our environment as we are the creators of our own environment. Achieving Green Globe certification for Mövenpick Living West Hanoi endorses our commitment to our guests, owners, employees, society and the environment. Green Globe has helped Mövenpick Living West Hanoi build trust with the people around the world.”Beginning a Greener JourneyIn March 2025, the hotel proudly achieved HACCP certification, meeting international food hygiene standards and reaffirming its commitment to excellence. This milestone inspired the team to further enhance best practices in health, safety, and sustainability. As part of the global Accor network, the hotel benefited from the Group’s Sustainability Pillars - resources designed to align properties with international sustainability standards. Building on this foundation, the hotel embarked on its Green Globe certification process, which has provided valuable learning opportunities for all staff members. Encouraged by senior leadership and motivated by the benefits of being listed within Accor’s Global Accounts, the hotel embraced this process as an important step forward in its sustainability advancement.Mövenpick Living West Hanoi has demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability through the establishment of a dedicated Green Team comprised of staff from multiple departments. This team plays a central role in driving and coordinating the hotel’s green initiatives. To guide its sustainability journey, the hotel implemented a critical path action plan, an approach introduced by Ms. Rolfe, to develop its Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) . This method simplified the process of meeting the 44 criteria and over 400 compliance indicators required for Green Globe certification.With systematic planning and close collaboration between the Green Team and hotel staff, the property efficiently organized its sustainability efforts and successfully completed its certification audit within just three months. This milestone not only demonstrated the hotel’s dedication to environmental responsibility but also fostered stronger teamwork and engagement among employees.Regular meetings and updates continue to be held, with the Green Team leading discussions and sharing weekly progress to maintain enthusiasm and awareness across departments. The close bonds forged between staff members combined with a shared purpose has become a key driver in sustaining best practices and continuous improvement.Livelihoods Created for Local Village WomenCommunity Development is a major focus in the hotel’s sustainability strategy. Through the hotel’s partnership with Diversey’s Linen for Life program, used linens are repurposed into school uniforms for children living in remote areas. To date, approximately 800 kilograms of retired linens, nearly 99% of the property’s supply, have been donated and transformed into 1,017 school uniforms for children in need in Vietnam’s mountainous Điện Biên province. The uniforms relieve the financial burden on families in Xuan Lao and Muong Lan villages, where income is often stretched thin by providing students with suitable clothing for the classroom. The sewing of garments also provides employment for local artisans living in these communities. Furthermore, fabric that is too worn for uniforms are reused as cleaning cloths within the hotel in line with the property’s zero-waste initiatives.Helping Children at Muong Lan Primary SchoolMövenpick Living West Hanoi’s generous support of children living in difficult circumstances, and contributions to improving the quality of education at Muong Lan Primary School is greatly appreciated by the students. On the first day of school in September this year, the hotel presented the school with 337 uniforms.The letter of appreciation received from the school was a heartwarming reward for all involved in the hotel’s ongoing community initiatives. It stated, “These gifts not only have material value but also contain sentiments, humanity, and great encouragement for the students who have high aspirations but still face difficulties. Thanks to these gifts, the students are more confident, more relaxed when going to school, can study with peace of mind, and they will always grow up to be good children, good students, and good citizens.”Each gift reflects not only the strong bonds created through upholding cultural values but also the social responsibility felt by management and staff at Mövenpick Living West Hanoi to support future generations in Vietnam.ContactLe Kim Thu (Ms. Jennie)Director of Sales & MarketingMövenpick Living West Hanoi21 Duy Tan St, Cau Giay WardHanoi 100000, Vietnam.Email: Thu.LEKIM@movenpick.comPhone +84 24 38 255 255Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/MLWHanoi movenpick.comNguyen Thi Phuong (Ms. Phoebe)Marcom ManagerMövenpick Living West Hanoi21 Duy Tan St, Cau Giay WardHanoi 100000, Vietnam.Email: Phuongphoebe.NGUYEN@movenpick.comPhone +84 24 38 255 255Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/MLWHanoi movenpick.com

