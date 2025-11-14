Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa Earns Prestigious Green Globe Certification

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

The Five-Star French Hotel Joins the World’s Leading Certification Program for Sustainable Operations in the Travel and Tourism Sector

We are proud to hold ourselves accountable to the highest international standard and join this community of leaders shaping a more sustainable future for travel.” — Vincent Parinaud, General Manager at Royal Champagne

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, a 47-room five-star boutique hotel in France’s Champagne region, has been awarded Green Globe certification, one of the world’s most respected designations for sustainable travel and tourism. Royal Champagne is the only five-star hotel located in the Grand Est region in France with this accolade, solidifying its leadership in sustainable luxury hospitality.The certification follows a year-long effort led by the property’s sustainability team and recognizes excellence across 44 core criteria, from energy and water conservation to community engagement and cultural preservation. Each Green Globe certified property must undergo a rigorous independent audit comprising more than 400 compliance indicators and commit to continuous annual improvement, ensuring that sustainability remains an integral and evolving part of its operations.“It’s truly the highest honor to stand among the properties in France recognized with Green Globe certification,” says Brenda Acton, CSR & Sustainable Development Coordinator at Royal Champagne. “This achievement marks the first step toward our ambition to rethink luxury through the prism of positive impact. At Royal Champagne, sustainability is guided by three core commitments: the environment, women’s rights and children’s rights.”Royal Champagne is committed to reducing its environmental footprint while preserving the cultural heritage of France’s Champagne region, which marks its 10th anniversary as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2025. Environmental stewardship is seamlessly woven into the guest experience, where smart systems reduce energy and waste with automated air-flow management, 100% LED lighting, UV pool treatment and targeted irrigation. Guests are invited to join the hotel’s efforts through digital check-in/check-out, hybrid or electric car transfers, and linen and towel reuse programs.Each year, Royal Champagne launches programs to commemorate International Women’s Rights Day in March, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, with pastry creations by Chef Claire Santos Lopes raising funds for La Fondation des Femmes and the Champagne Breast Institute ‘LISE’, respectively. The hotel also supports children’s rights through initiatives such as holiday toy drives for Restos du Cœur, festive celebrations for hospitalized children at the American Hospital of Reims, and career exploration programs run in partnership with Sauvegarde 51 offer hospitality opportunities for underprivileged youth.“Sustainability is embedded into every aspect of the guest experience,” says Vincent Parinaud, General Manager at Royal Champagne. “We are proud to hold ourselves accountable to the highest international standard and join this community of leaders shaping a more sustainable future for travel.”Nestled within a Natura 2000 protected area, Royal Champagne benefits from a pristine natural environment rich in biodiversity. The property sources ingredients and products from local artisans and producers for its dining experiences including the Michelin-starred Le Royal and maintains seven on-site beehives which produce honey featured in Chef Santos Lopes’s desserts. The property’s other restaurant, Le Bellevue, offers a “Make it Balanced” menu developed with Dr. Courtin-Clarins to promote wellness-focused dining. Additional highlights include a 16,000-square-foot spa offering myBlend and Clarins Precious treatments, as well as a new hair spa in partnership with Flora Lab Paris.For more information about Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, visit https://royalchampagne.com/ ABOUT ROYAL CHAMPAGNE HOTEL & SPA:Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa made its debut in Summer 2018 as the region’s first contemporary luxury hotel, set within the rich landscape of local wineries and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The hotel boasts an enviable location at the heart of the vineyards that stripe the hills of Epernay, the capital of Champagne, and the historic city of Reims, where many of the local Champagne houses are headquartered. Each of the 47 suites affords spectacular views of the Champagne Valley, appointed with Diptyque amenities and state-of-the-art comforts. Guests can unwind at the Flora Hair Spa or the hotel’s 16,000 square-foot main spa, which includes two swimming pools and treatments in collaboration with myBlend and Clarins Precious. The two dining options, including a one-Michelin-star gastronomic and a more informal bistronomic with a spacious terrace, are overseen by Chef Christophe Raoux with a Champagne selection recognized as ‘Best Sparkling Wine List’ 2025 by the Star Wine List of the Year, France. Guests have exclusive access to private Champagne houses, as well as tasting and harvesting sessions with local Champagne producers, personally curated by the in-house Guest Experience Maker Team. Royal Champagne is aF orbes Travel Guide Global Partner, awarded Five Stars in 2025, and was awarded three Michelin Keys in both 2024 and 2025. A member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Royal Champagne is part of Champagne Hospitality Group, a small collection of outstanding properties in France and St. Barths. 