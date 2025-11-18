TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Confirms 5 new Measles Cases in Upstate Outbreak, Bringing Outbreak Total to 49, Total Reported This Year to 52

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 18, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting five new cases of measles in the state since Friday. The total number of cases in South Carolina now related to the Upstate outbreak is 49, and the total number reported to DPH this year is 52.

Two of the five cases are household members of known measles cases who were in quarantine. The other three are the result of as-yet unknown sources of transmission.

The initial investigation of contacts of the new cases has determined potential exposures in public settings. Additional information will be provided once more details are obtained. The direct contacts and impacted facilities are being notified of the potential exposures. There are now 84 people in quarantine. The dates of the exposures indicate that the quarantine period for these individuals will end on Nov. 29.

The unidentified sources of the three new cases emphasizes the risk of ongoing community transmission in South Carolina. Travel for the upcoming holidays may increase the risk of exposures greatly for those traveling and for those accepting visitors.

We remind people that the majority of cases thus far occurred among those in quarantine who became ill and spread measles to their household members. If those currently in quarantine join family gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday, we may see many more cases during the Christmas holidays. The implications of what this could mean in under-vaccinated groups is a significant concern. For those who are in active quarantine, DPH strongly encourages those families to strictly observe quarantine restrictions this Thanksgiving and forego family gatherings beyond their immediate households. We strongly encourage people to get vaccinated now to prevent measles from disrupting your holiday plans and serious illnesses that can be avoided.

Our response to the ongoing measles outbreak continues to focus on identifying cases and their contacts quickly to stop spread and to encourage the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for those who are not immune. The vaccine has proven to be the most-effective way to eliminate transmission and protect people from illness and complications from measles.

So far, community response to DPH’s call for increased vaccinations has been promising. According to the SIMON statewide vaccination reporting system, there has been a 110% increase in MMR vaccinations given by providers (pediatricians, pharmacies, clinics, etc.) in Spartanburg County for October 2025 compared to October 2024. Where 669 doses of the MMR vaccine were administered in October 2024, 1,405 were administered last month, an increase of 736.

Of those doses, the majority were in children under 4 (762), a demographic that increased by 158% from Oct. 2024 (295) to October 2025.

To increase access to MMR vaccines, DPH has activated a Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following location this week to offer MMR vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost. Vaccines are also available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

MHU Locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 18: 1-4 p.m. Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive · Landrum, S.C. 29356

Since being deployed beginning Oct. 16, the Mobile Health Unit has administered 38 doses of MMR (measles vaccine): 30 adults, 8 children.

To check if you are up to date with vaccines, people who receive immunizations from South Carolina providers can access their immunization record through the SIMON public portal. Doses administered prior to 2017 may not be recorded in the registry. If you have questions regarding your immunizations, please reach out to your primary health care provider or the provider that administered the vaccines.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 49 cases:

Under 5: 9

5-17: 29

18+: 6

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 5

Vaccination status:

46 unvaccinated, 2 with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence (one still being determined).

