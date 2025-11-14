FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Confirms Additional Measles Case in Upstate Outbreak, Bringing Outbreak Total to 44, Total Reported This Year to 47

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 14, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting one new case of measles in the state since Tuesday. The total number of cases in South Carolina now related to the Upstate outbreak is 44, and the total number reported to DPH this year is 47.

Potential exposures for this case are still being investigated.

There are currently 18 people in quarantine. The successful early quarantining as a result of an identified exposure is a positive public health outcome that has prevented additional community spread during this outbreak.

Our response to the ongoing measles outbreak focuses on identifying cases and their contacts quickly to stop spread and to encourage the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine for those who are not immune to protect people from illness and complications from measles, including those who cannot be vaccinated because they are too young or have underlying health conditions.

We are reminding people that travel for the upcoming holidays increases the risk of exposures greatly for those traveling and for those accepting visitors. Consider getting vaccinated now to prevent measles from disrupting your holiday plans.

To increase access to MMR vaccines, DPH has activated a Mobile Health Unit to deploy to the following locations this week to offer MMR vaccine to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.

Locations:

Monday, Nov. 17: 1-4 p.m. Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive · Landrum, S.C. 29356

Tuesday, Nov. 18: 1-4 p.m. Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive · Landrum, S.C. 29356

Since being deployed beginning Oct. 16, the Mobile Health Unit has administered 31 doses of MMR (measles vaccine): 25 adults, 6 children.

To check if you are up to date with vaccines, people who receive immunizations from South Carolina providers can access their immunization record through the SIMON public portal. Doses administered prior to 2017 may not be recorded in the registry. If you have questions regarding your immunizations, please reach out to your primary health care provider or the provider that administered the vaccines.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 44 cases:

Under 5: 9

5-17: 25

18+: 5

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 5

Vaccination status:

42 unvaccinated, 2 with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence.

###