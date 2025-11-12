SC Medical Control Committee to Meet Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 10, 2025 COLUMBIA, S.C. – As part of the ongoing investigation into the current measles outbreak centered around Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has identified that an individual infectious with measles was at the Kanpai of Tokyo restaurant at 2300 Winchester Place in Spartanburg, S.C, on Nov. 2 from 3 to 6 p.m.

