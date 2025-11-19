Dyad Launches New AI Capabilities to Streamline Email and Document Processing for MGAs, Wholesalers, and Program Admins

New Email Triage Agent and AI Extractor automate routing and data capture to accelerate high-volume workflows.

These new AI capabilities are running natively inside ALIS DX—not as a bolt-on—which delivers cleaner queues, faster broker response times, and fewer rekeys. The gains compound with every submission.” — Craig Foos, CEO of Dyad

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a software provider powering modern insurance distribution, today announced two major additions to its ALIS DX platform that bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the center of insurance operations: the Email Triage Agent and Extractor.Together, these additions automate two of the most time-consuming manual processes in the industry—email routing & handling and manual data entry—helping MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators process information faster, more accurately, and with greater efficiency.At the heart of these innovations is Dyad’s belief that AI should remove friction from everyday workflows, not add complexity. The new Email Triage Agent automatically categorizes and routes incoming emails to the correct policy, quote, or submission within ALIS DX.By analyzing the content of emails—including subjects, bodies, and attachments—the Triage Agent determines the email’s context and intent, ensuring that each message lands in the right workflow. For teams inundated with submission and service requests, this translates into fewer manual touchpoints and faster response times.“Our vision is straight-through, intelligent operations for our users,” said Craig Foos, Dyad’s CEO. “We anticipate that our execution of this vision will evolve. Currently, we deliver against it by targeting high-volume work, building intelligent solutions into ALIS DX, and proving value in faster cycles, fewer errors, and revenue generated.”Complementing this capability is Dyad’s Extractor, which uses AI-powered intelligent character recognition (ICR) technology to read, understand, and capture structured data from PDF documents—whether the data is typed or handwritten.Once processed, the extracted data flows directly into the ALIS DX platform, removing the need for manual data entry. Extractor can process documents that come through the Triage Agent and those that are uploaded directly to ALIS.Extractor helps insurance entities reclaim valuable time while improving data accuracy, particularly for organizations handling thousands of submissions, endorsements, and binders each month. Extractor’s ICR technology is a major improvement over the legacy extraction technologies that utilized optical character recognition (OCR). The AI-based ICR within Extractor has proven more effective and more accurate when it comes to extracting data compared to OCR.Both features are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. In ALIS DX, the Email Triage Agent operates alongside the ALIS email listener and workflow modules, while the AI Extractor works natively within the platform’s data ingestion layer—making AI-driven automation a natural extension of the system rather than a bolt-on.“These features embody the pillars of our AI roadmap,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Dyad. “We’re laser-focused on solving customer challenges that drive ROI, partnering with specialized AI vendors where it makes sense and embedding AI into the very fabric of our technology. AI isn’t an add-on to ALIS DX—it’s part of the core experience.”Both the Email Triage Agent and Extractor are available in ALIS DX. The select customers who are utilizing these AI tools have seen measurable gains in processing accuracy, turnaround time, and operational scalability.“Execution is where our vision becomes real – customers should feel the difference in daily flow,” added Foos. “These new AI capabilities are running natively inside ALIS DX—not as a bolt-on—which delivers cleaner queues, faster broker response times, and fewer rekeys. The gains compound with every submission. We’re excited about what we’re building and will have even more to share in the months ahead.” Click here to learn more about the AI tools available within ALIS DX.

