Dyad and Joseph Krar & Associates Announce Successful Launch of ALIS Solution to Enhance Insurance Operations

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a foremost provider of next-generation insurance technology solutions, and Joseph Krar & Associates, a leading Surplus Lines Wholesaler based in Connecticut, are proud to announce the successful launch of the ALIS Solution, built to modernize and improve the efficiency of insurance operations.The ALIS Solution was implemented using a phased strategy, allowing for rapid value delivery and smooth integration with existing workflows. This carefully planned rollout enabled the teams to meet project milestones efficiently, stay aligned with the original schedule, and surpass expectations in driving operational enhancements..Reflecting on the collaboration, Jeffrey Krar, President of Joseph Krar & Associates, commented:"Partnering with Dyad on the ALIS Solution has been an outstanding experience. From the beginning, Dyad demonstrated a deep understanding of our operational needs and maintained an unwavering commitment to delivering on schedule. Their collaborative approach and attention to detail throughout the implementation made the process smooth, successful and fast. We’re excited about the efficiencies and enhancements this solution brings to our business."Craig Foos, CEO of Dyad, shared his thoughts on the strong alignment between the two companies: "Joseph Krar & Associates embodies the qualities we value most in our clients — a clear vision for innovation, a commitment to operational excellence, and a focus on delivering superior service to their customers. Their collaborative spirit and forward-thinking approach made them an ideal partner for the ALIS Solution. We are proud to have supported their journey and look forward to continuing to drive value together.”The partnership between Dyad and Joseph Krar & Associates highlights a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and client service. Together, they have positioned Joseph Krar & Associates for sustained success in a competitive insurance marketplace.About Joseph Krar & AssociatesFounded in Southington, CT, Joseph Krar & Associates is a trusted insurance provider offering a wide range of personal and commercial insurance solutions. The agency is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and customized insurance programs to meet clients’ diverse needs. For more information, go to jkrar.com About Dyad, Inc.Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com

