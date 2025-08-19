Dyad Launches ALIS DX to Empower MGAs, Wholesalers, and Program Admins to Work Smarter and Move Faster

Dyad customers who have upgraded to ALIS DX have reduced the time-to-quote by as much as 60% and the time-to-bind by up to 25%.

Operational efficiency was a key driver in our selection of Dyad’s ALIS DX platform. Dyad delivered an innovative, scalable system that positions us for long-term success in the market.” — Michael Waller, American Eagle Underwriting Managers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a software provider powering modern insurance distribution, today announced the general availability of ALIS DX, a more efficient and scalable end-to-end platform for Managing General Agents (MGAs), wholesalers, and program administrators.The general availability of ALIS DX builds upon successful migrations among an initial group of ALIS customers to the updated platform, which has come with a variety of positive outcomes.ALIS DX—which stands for Dyad Experience—delivers a modernized ALIS experience with faster infrastructure and foundational upgrades, which includes configurable workflows, expanded integrations, and greater self-service for MGA, wholesale, and program administrator operations. It supports the full spectrum of insurance distribution, allowing organizations to run multiple models or scale without replatforming.Core to the Dyad Experience is an intuitive user experience, along with powerful workflows that support every phase of insurance distribution—all of which are featured in ALIS DX.“ALIS DX formalizes our vision for a flexible, functionally rich platform that evolves with our customers,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Dyad. “It’s not just a feature upgrade — it’s a foundation for how insurance programs are launched and scaled.”With faster product performance and fewer clicks required to perform key functions, Dyad customers who have upgraded to ALIS DX have reduced the time-to-quote by as much as 60% and the time-to-bind by up to 25%.“Operational efficiency was a key driver in our selection of Dyad’s ALIS DX platform,” said Michael Waller, Vice President of Digital Delivery & Strategic Partnerships at American Eagle Underwriting Managers. “We needed a solution that could not only support our wholesale strategy but also reduce manual work for our underwriters and brokers. Dyad delivered an innovative, scalable system that positions us for long-term success in the market.”ALIS DX also adds advanced quoting, upgraded claims, enhanced accounting, automation, dashboards, and broad real-time connectivity with carriers via Dyad’s ACE-HUB. Additional integrations include payment processors, e-signature platforms, and other third-party tools.ALIS DX is now live and available to all MGAs, Wholesalers, and Program Administrators. Existing ALIS customers can click here to request more information about the new ALIS DX. New customers can request a demo or platform consultation by clicking here About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.