Pre-Orders Opened on November 20 for 'Street Fighter 6 Akuma' Statue

Premium Masterline Street Fighter 6 Akuma Front Back Swappable Parts, Effect Wall, and LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Street Fighter 6 Akuma" Statue. Pre-orders began on November 20, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the start of pre-orders for its new 1/4 scale statue of Akuma from “Street Fighter 6 ”, released as part of the Premium Masterline series.This statue is based on Akuma’s key visual and presents the character in a standing pose with clenched fists. His hair, physique, and costume elements—such as the mantle and waist wrap—are sculpted with detailed surface textures. The piece includes LED lighting for the eyes and the “Ten” kanji on his back, which can be activated as part of the display.The base is designed after ENMA’s HOLLOW, Akuma’s stage in the game. It features elements such as candles, side panels with neon-style accents, and shutter graffiti motifs.The Ultimate Version includes an additional upper body part inspired by the "Sip of Calamity" sequence, with both open-hand and clenched-fist options. A separate effect stand and a bust display stand are also included for expanded display variations.The Ultimate Bonus Version features an additional logo stand engraved with the “Ten” kanji.Product Name:Premium Masterline Street Fighter 6 Akuma Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1499Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/4H:60cm W:39cm D:32cmH:69cm W:47cm D:43cm (with Effect Wall)Weight: 24.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Street Fighter 6 Themed Base (with LED Illumination)・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (A: Arms Lowered, B: Arms Raised)・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Hands for Upper Body B (Open Hands, Fists)・One (1) Bust Stand・One (1) Effect Wall・One (1) "Ten" Logo Stand [BONUS PART]・LED Illumination (Eyes, “Ten” symbol on the Back, Base)LED Power Supply Method: TBA* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: ©CAPCOMFor more details, visit our online store

Premium Masterline Street Fighter 6 Akuma Product PV

