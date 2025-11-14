Pre-Orders Opened on November 13 for 'Superman with Krypto' Statue

Real Elite Masterline Superman (2025 Film) Superman with Krypto Front Swappable Heads LED Illumination Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio announced "Superman with Krypto" Statue. Pre-orders began on November 13, 2025 (JST), with release set for May 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the start of preorders for the Real Elite Masterline "Superman & Krypto" statue, based on the upcoming film directed by James Gunn.This 1/3 scale statue stands approximately 95 cm tall and features Superman and his companion Krypto, both depicted with detailed sculpting and realistic paintwork. Two portraits are included for Superman: one with a composed expression and another with a gentle smile. Both head sculpts are designed to capture the likeness of actor David Corenswet. Each portrait can also be displayed separately on the included head stand.Krypto is portrayed with his white fur, cape, and collar featuring the "S" emblem. The base design is inspired by the Fortress of Solitude and includes an LED lighting feature.A Heat Vision portrait with LED illumination is available as a bonus feature exclusive to this version.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Superman (2025 Film) Superman with Krypto Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1399Edition Size: 450Arrival Date: May 2027Scale: 1/3H:95cm W:67cm D:46cmWeight: 18KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Superman - themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Serious, Smiling)・One (1) Head Stand・LED Illumination (Heat Vision, Base)・One (1) Swappable Head (Heat Vision) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:SUPERMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s25)For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Superman (2025 Film) Superman with Krypto Product PV

